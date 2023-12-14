উইসকনসিন আইনপ্রণেতারা মারিজুয়ানা দখলকে অপরাধমুক্ত করার বিলের প্রস্তাব করেছেন

Wisconsin lawmakers from across party lines are joining forces to introduce a new bill aimed at decriminalizing low-level marijuana possession. Representatives Shae Sortwell (R) and Sylvia Ortiz-Velez (D), along with Senator Lena Taylor (D), are sponsoring the legislation, which seeks to break the logjam on cannabis policy in the GOP-controlled legislature.

The proposed bill would make possessing up to 14 grams of cannabis punishable by a $100 civil forfeiture, removing the threat of jail time. It would also prevent repeat offenders from facing more serious penalties by not counting convictions involving up to 28 grams. The sponsors of the bill argue that Wisconsin should not be imprisoning people for minor marijuana offenses, especially when other states have already taken steps to decriminalize possession.

The legislation would also give employers greater discretion in workplace cannabis testing policies. While the bill aims to reduce penalties for possession and use of marijuana paraphernalia, it still allows for the imposition of fines as high as $10 for these offenses.

In addition to decriminalization, the bill seeks to limit liability for employers who choose not to require THC drug testing for job applicants or workers. However, there are some exemptions to this policy, such as jobs involving federal contracts, U.S. Department of Transportation compliance, or collective bargaining agreements with specific mandates.

The sponsors of the bill are calling on fellow lawmakers to become cosponsors before it is formally introduced.

While advocates for marijuana reform generally welcome any steps towards ending arrests for cannabis-related offenses in Wisconsin, some argue that decriminalization does not go far enough. Democrats such as Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard are pushing for comprehensive legalization and are urging the public to pressure representatives to hold hearings on the issue.

Wisconsin stands as an outlier in the region, with neighboring states such as Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota having already legalized marijuana. Despite this, the conservative-leaning legislature has been resistant to even incremental reform. However, the recent release of a fiscal estimate by the state Department of Revenue suggests that marijuana legalization could have a significant economic impact, generating around $170 million in tax revenue annually.

While the fate of the bill remains uncertain, advocates and legislators will continue to push for sensible marijuana policies that reflect changing attitudes towards cannabis.