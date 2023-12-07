মিসিসিপি নদীতে ক্যাপচার করা আক্রমণাত্মক কার্পের রেকর্ড সংখ্যা

Summary: Wildlife officials have successfully captured a significant number of invasive carp from the Mississippi River near Trempealeau, Wisconsin. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made the largest single capture of invasive carp in Minnesota to date, including 296 silver carp, 23 grass carp, and 4 bighead carp. These carp, originally imported to the U.S. to control aquaculture farm issues, have become a threat to native species and ecosystems as they spread north through rivers and streams. The battle to keep them out of the Great Lakes is crucial for protecting the fishing industry worth $7 billion.

In a groundbreaking achievement, wildlife officials have made a record-breaking capture of invasive carp in the Mississippi River. Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources successfully caught a total of 296 silver carp, 23 grass carp, and 4 bighead carp near Trempealeau, Wisconsin. This event marks the most extensive single capture of invasive carp in Minnesota’s history. The large number of carp captured raises concerns over their potential impact on native species and ecosystems.

Originally, these carp were imported to the U.S. in the 1960s and 1970s with the intention of solving problems on aquaculture farms. However, through accidental releases and flooding, they found their way into the Mississippi River and have since spread toward rivers and streams across the midsection of the nation. Carp, known for their voracious appetite, can consume up to 40% of their body weight in a day. This makes them highly efficient at out-competing native species and disrupting aquatic ecosystems.

Although an exact estimate of the invasive carp population in the U.S. is unavailable, it is believed to be in the millions. Wildlife officials are particularly concerned about keeping them out of the Great Lakes, as their presence could pose a significant threat to the region’s fishing industry, valued at $7 billion.

Grace Loppnow, the Minnesota DNR’s invasive carp coordinator, noted that while the number of carp captured is cause for concern, it is likely that they have moved upstream and did not hatch in Minnesota waters. Taking proactive measures to prevent further spread and controlling the population of invasive carp remains a top priority for wildlife officials.