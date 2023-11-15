মাইক্রোসফ্ট টিম সহযোগিতা উন্নত করতে প্রকল্প পরিচালনা পরিষেবাগুলি একত্রিত করে

Microsoft is streamlining its project management services to improve efficiency and collaboration for small teams and businesses. Recently announced at the company’s Ignite event, Microsoft will merge its task management and planning tools, including Microsoft To Do, Microsoft Planner, and Microsoft Project for the web, into a unified experience called Microsoft Planner.

The new Microsoft Planner experience will initially be launched within the Planner app in Microsoft Teams in spring 2024, followed by a web version later in the year. Existing Tasks by Planner and To Do apps in Microsoft Teams will also be rebranded under the name “Planner.” Furthermore, Microsoft Project for the web will undergo a similar renaming process to become Planner in the coming months. Current users can expect to retain access to the same features after the update.

With the integration of AI-enabled capabilities, Microsoft Planner aims to provide a centralized platform for managing work across a diverse range of employees, from information workers to frontline workers and project managers. The new features will facilitate task discovery, offer scheduling and resourcing tools for creating project plans, and introduce an AI integration called Copilot. Copilot will assist users in plan creation through text prompts, suggest goals, and propose new tasks as plans develop.

While specific details about the new Planner experience are scarce, it is unclear if any features from the existing Planner and To Do apps will be phased out. However, Microsoft’s decision to unify its planning tools suggests a strategic move to compete more effectively against rival task management offerings like Trello, Asana, and Airtable. By consolidating their products, Microsoft aims to provide a comprehensive solution that offers comparable capabilities while leveraging its extensive suite of productivity tools.

সচরাচর জিজ্ঞাস্য

1. When will the new Microsoft Planner experience be available?

The new Microsoft Planner experience will be launched in spring 2024 within the Planner app in Microsoft Teams.

2. Will there be a web version of the new Microsoft Planner?

Yes, a web version of the new Microsoft Planner will follow the initial release in Microsoft Teams later in the same year.

3. What changes will occur to the existing Tasks by Planner and To Do apps?

The existing Tasks by Planner and To Do apps in Microsoft Teams will be rebranded as “Planner.”

4. Will Microsoft Project for the web also be renamed as Planner?

Yes, Microsoft Project for the web will also undergo a renaming process to become Planner in the coming months.

5. How will AI be integrated into the new Microsoft Planner experience?

The new Planner experience will include AI-enabled capabilities, such as an AI integration called Copilot. Copilot will assist users in plan creation through text prompts, suggest goals, and propose new tasks.