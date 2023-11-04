মাইক্রোসফ্ট কর্মচারীদের জন্য বিনামূল্যে এক্সবক্স গেম পাস চূড়ান্ত সুবিধা সরানোর সিদ্ধান্তকে উল্টে দিয়েছে

Microsoft recently made headlines when it announced plans to remove the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit for its employees. However, following complaints from the employees themselves, the tech giant has now reversed its decision.

The initial news, reported by The Verge, sparked objections from Microsoft employees who were unhappy about losing the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit in 2024. Xbox chief Phil Spencer took notice of the situation and personally investigated the matter.

In an update on the company’s internal Viva platform, Spencer confirmed that the decision to remove the benefit would be reversed. He reassured employees that if they currently have access to the Game Pass offer, they will continue to enjoy it. Spencer expressed appreciation for the support of Xbox and apologized for any confusion caused.

This reversal means that Microsoft employees will retain their free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a perk they have enjoyed since the subscription option launched in 2019. In fact, Microsoft employees have long had access to Xbox subscriptions without charge, with Xbox Live Gold being a previous benefit for years.

While the exact reasons behind Microsoft’s initial plan to remove the benefit remain unclear, it appears to have been an internal decision linked to benefits and Human Resources. Spencer’s lack of awareness of the plan and swift action to reverse it suggests that the initial decision may not have been thoroughly considered.

Q: What is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

A: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a subscription service offered by Microsoft that provides access to a wide variety of games across Xbox consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

Q: Why did Microsoft decide to remove the free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate benefit?

A: The exact reasons for the decision remain unclear. However, it seems to have stemmed from an internal benefits and HR decision that was later reversed due to employee complaints.

Q: Will Microsoft employees continue to have free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

A: Yes, following the reversal of the decision, Microsoft employees will retain their free access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Q: When was Xbox Game Pass Ultimate launched?

A: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was launched in 2019 as a subscription option for gamers to access a vast library of games.