In a recent conversation between Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy for Variety’s “Actors on Actors,” Robbie revealed that Charles Roven, a producer she had previously worked with, called her to request a change in the release date for “Barbie.” Roven, who is also producing Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film “Oppenheimer,” wanted to avoid a clash between the two movies on the same day.

Robbie, however, was not willing to budge. She told Roven, “We’re not moving our date. If you’re scared to be up against us, then you move your date.” Despite Roven’s insistence, Robbie stood firm and refused to delay the release of “Barbie.”

The decision to release “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” on the same day initially generated buzz, considering it would be the first time Nolan would release a film outside of Warner Bros. in two decades. Nolan and the studio had a falling out over the release of “Tenet” during the pandemic, but according to Nolan, there are no hard feelings.

Robbie, on the other hand, saw the simultaneous release as a positive. She believed that “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” were a “really great pairing” and thought audiences would appreciate the opportunity to watch both films together. Her instincts were proven right as the films’ opening on the same day led to a phenomenon known as “Barbenheimer” over the summer.

“Barbie” became Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing release in history, earning $1.4 billion worldwide, while “Oppenheimer” became the highest-grossing biopic with $950 million worldwide. Robbie attributed the success to the quality of both films and the excitement surrounding the filmmakers.

In the end, Robbie’s refusal to change the release date paid off, and audiences had the chance to enjoy two highly successful films simultaneously. The “Barbenheimer” experience demonstrated the unpredictability of audience reception and the power of diverse cinematic offerings.

সূত্র: বৈচিত্র্য