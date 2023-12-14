ইন্টেল বর্ধিত গ্রাফিক্স কর্মক্ষমতা সহ নতুন কোর আল্ট্রা চিপ উপস্থাপন করেছে

Intel has recently unveiled its latest Core Ultra series of laptop chips, which feature a new chiplet architecture and a significant upgrade to the graphical capabilities of its integrated GPUs. The new Meteor Lake graphics tile in these chips includes up to eight new Xe LPG cores, putting it on par with AMD’s 780M iGPU. Intel claims that its new integrated GPUs offer a 10% average frame rate lead over AMD’s finest iGPU, making them suitable for 1080p gaming.

To ensure optimal gaming performance, Intel has unified the drivers for its Arc discrete and integrated graphics. These unified drivers have delivered significant performance improvements to Intel’s Arc GPUs in previous updates, with frame rates increasing up to 119% and Halo performance boosted by up to 750%. As a result, staying up to date with the latest driver updates is crucial for users of Intel’s integrated GPUs.

Historically, updating drivers for integrated GPUs on laptops has been challenging due to restrictions imposed by laptop manufacturers. However, Intel has introduced an “unlocked” generic driver that allows users to update their iGPU drivers independently. This driver contains all the base performance and game day one patches. While some OEM-specific features may not be available with the generic driver, such as the “Endurance mode” that locks frame rates at 30 fps when running on battery power, users can still benefit from Intel’s driver updates and hotfixes.

To improve the update process, Intel is working to expedite the OEM validation phase, ensuring that users can receive updates in real time. While the goal is to automate the update process entirely, Intel acknowledges that collaborations with OEMs are required to provide a complete solution for notebook users. In the meantime, Intel’s unlocked driver provides an alternative for users who want to take advantage of the latest driver enhancements for Intel’s integrated GPUs.