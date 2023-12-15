ছুটির মরসুমে তরুণদের স্বাস্থ্যকর ডিজিটাল অভ্যাস শেখানো

The holiday season is a time when kids and teens receive new tech devices as gifts and have plenty of time to spend on them. As parents and caregivers, it’s important to promote healthy digital behavior during this time. Instead of focusing solely on monitoring screen time, there are several ways to rethink what screen time means and how families can practice positive digital habits.

According to Matthew Johnson, Director of Education at Canadian non-profit MediaSmarts, families can promote activities that are creative, genuinely educational, and encourage in-person social interactions. It’s essential to frame device usage as a choice rather than an addiction. This mindset empowers young people to have the right attitude and experience with technology based on their age.

YouTube, a popular platform for young people, understands the importance of catering to different developmental stages. Lauren Glaubach, YouTube’s Global Head of Kids & Family, explains that they offer unique digital experiences to manage different age groups. YouTube Kids and YouTube Supervised Experiences provide a range of parental controls, allowing families to set appropriate content settings and digital well-being protections.

When it comes to healthy media use during the holidays, MediaSmarts recommends creating household rules together and having open conversations with kids about their online lives. Research shows that kids with household rules about internet use are less likely to engage in risky behaviors online. It’s crucial to establish a safe and comfortable environment where kids feel comfortable discussing their online experiences.

Media content can influence kids, especially when it comes to their identity and body image. It’s important for parents to be aware of what their children are consuming and have conversations about these topics. YouTube is also taking steps to address these concerns by limiting repeated recommendations of certain topics that may negatively impact teens’ self-image.

Furthermore, YouTube has implemented crisis resource panels and full-page experiences to encourage viewers to pause and explore help topics. By partnering with experts, YouTube provides resources and prompts to support viewers during challenging moments.

Parents and caregivers play a vital role in teaching young people healthy digital habits during the holiday season and beyond. By setting boundaries, having ongoing conversations, and utilizing the tools provided by platforms like YouTube, families can ensure that media plays a positive and healthy role in their children’s lives.