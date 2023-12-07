2023 বিশ্বে কয়টি furries আছে?

সারাংশ:

As the furry fandom continues to grow and gain visibility, many individuals are curious about the number of furries worldwide. While it is challenging to obtain an exact figure, various estimates and surveys provide insights into the size of the furry community. This article aims to explore the number of furries in the world as of 2023, shedding light on the methodologies used to estimate their population and addressing frequently asked questions surrounding this unique subculture.

How Many Furries Are There in the World 2023?

Estimating the exact number of furries worldwide is a complex task due to the decentralized nature of the community and the lack of official registration or membership. However, several studies and surveys have been conducted to gauge the size of the furry fandom.

One notable study conducted by the International Anthropomorphic Research Project (IARP) in 2011 estimated that there were approximately 1.4 million furries worldwide. However, it is important to note that this data is now outdated, and the number may have significantly changed over the years.

Another survey conducted by the Furry Poll in 2019 reported that out of the 9,322 respondents, 76% identified as furries. Extrapolating this percentage to the global population, it could suggest a rough estimate of around 5 million furries worldwide. However, this estimation should be taken with caution, as the survey sample may not be fully representative of the entire furry community.

It is worth mentioning that the furry fandom has gained considerable popularity and acceptance in recent years, leading to an increase in its numbers. The rise of social media platforms and conventions dedicated to furries has contributed to the community’s growth and visibility.

প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নাবলী (FAQ):

Q: What is a furry?

A: Furries are individuals who have an interest in anthropomorphic animal characters. They often create and/or portray their own animal personas, known as fursonas, through artwork, costumes (fursuits), role-playing, and other forms of creative expression.

Q: How do researchers estimate the number of furries?

A: Researchers often rely on surveys and self-reported data to estimate the number of furries. These surveys are distributed online and at furry conventions, allowing participants to voluntarily provide information about their involvement in the furry fandom.

Q: Are furries a distinct subculture?

A: Yes, furries are considered a distinct subculture due to their shared interest in anthropomorphic animals and their engagement in various forms of creative expression. They often form communities online and offline, organizing conventions, meetups, and other events to connect with fellow furries.

Q: Is being a furry a sexual fetish?

A: While some furries may incorporate elements of their identity into their personal relationships or adult-oriented artwork, being a furry is not inherently a sexual fetish. The furry fandom encompasses a wide range of interests, including art, storytelling, costuming, and socializing, with individuals participating for various reasons.

Q: Are there any official furry organizations or registries?

A: No, there are no official furry organizations or registries. The furry fandom is a decentralized community without any central governing body. However, there are numerous online platforms, forums, and social media groups where furries can connect and share their interests.

সোর্স:

- আন্তর্জাতিক নৃতাত্ত্বিক গবেষণা প্রকল্প (IARP): www.furryresearch.org

– Furry Poll 2019: www.furrypoll.com

