BMW M135i: A Sneak Peek into the Future of the M Performance Line

As we gear up for an eventful 2024, BMW M GmbH is making waves with its plans to revamp and introduce new models. While the M3, M4, and M5 are stealing most of the limelight, the M Performance line is also undergoing significant changes, with the highly anticipated M135i taking center stage.

With the new M135i, BMW is embracing a fresh design approach, inspired by the successful M Performance X1 and X2. Spy shots have already indicated that the hot hatch will sport sleeker headlights and a striking quad exhaust system, exuding a sporty and aggressive vibe.

But it’s not just the exterior that’s undergoing a transformation. Inside, the M135i will introduce BMW’s latest iDrive 9 system, as showcased in a recent spy video. This will mark a significant shift in the dashboard layout, bidding farewell to the traditional iDrive controller and bringing forth a new era of technology-infused interiors.

Rumors are also circulating about changes in the nomenclature. BMW is reportedly dropping the letter “i” from the names of gasoline-powered cars. Consequently, the M135i is likely to be known simply as the M135, followed by an M235 designation for the next-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe in M Performance guise. The remaining gasoline variants of the 1 Series and 2 Series Gran Coupe will adopt a streamlined naming structure, with designations like 118, 120, 220, 223, and 228.

While details about potential plug-in hybrid powertrains for these compact cars are still scarce, it’s safe to say that the M135 and M235 will be the kings of the pack. Equipped with the same powerful turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine found in the X1 M35i and X2 M35i, these models are expected to deliver an impressive 296 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque. For those residing in the United States, the M235 will pack an even more potent punch with 316 horsepower.

BMW fans and enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate the arrival of the M135i, a testament to the brand’s commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exhilarating driving experiences. The future of the M Performance line is bright, and this highly anticipated hatchback is set to take the automotive world by storm.

What changes can we expect in the new M135i?

The M135i will undergo exterior enhancements such as sharper-looking headlights and a quad exhaust system. Inside, it will feature the state-of-the-art iDrive 9 system.

Yes, BMW is rumored to be dropping the letter “i” from the names of gasoline-powered cars, resulting in shorter and more streamlined designations.

The M135 and M235 are expected to deliver an impressive 296 horsepower and 400 Newton-meters (295 pound-feet) of torque. The U.S.-spec M235 will offer an even higher power output of 316 horsepower.

Currently, there is no information available about the possibility of plug-in hybrid powertrains for the M135 and M235.