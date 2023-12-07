New X-ray Technique Allows for Detailed Imaging of Living Organisms with Less Radiation

Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in X-ray imaging, developing a technique that allows for detailed imaging of living organisms with a much lower X-ray dose than previously possible. This advance in imaging technology could provide new insights into dynamic processes and allow for longer study periods of small organisms and sensitive samples.

The approach is based on phase contrast imaging, which takes into account both the absorption and wave properties of X-rays. By creating images from the phase changes that occur as X-rays pass through a specimen, researchers were able to overcome the limitations of high-resolution imaging for dose-sensitive applications.

Using dedicated highly-efficient X-ray optics and single-photon-counting detectors, the researchers developed a new X-ray imaging system that improves dose efficiency for full-field imaging at a micrometer resolution. They successfully demonstrated the benefits of this new technique by imaging tiny parasitoid wasps emerging from their host eggs for over 30 minutes without any abnormalities in behavior due to minimal radiation exposure.

One of the key advantages of the new technique is that it allows for better imaging performance compared to conventional high-resolution detectors. This enables the capturing of finer details of small model organisms over a longer time scale. For example, the development and behavior of Xenopus frog embryos can be observed with greater clarity and accuracy than ever before.

To achieve this enhanced imaging performance, the researchers utilized a phase contrast imaging approach that directly magnifies the X-ray image. By avoiding the need to convert the X-ray image into visible light before magnification, highly efficient large-area detectors could be used while maintaining micrometer spatial resolution.

The new imaging system combines X-ray phase contrast, a Bragg magnifier, and a single-photon-counting detector optimized for an X-ray energy of 30 keV. It achieves a dose efficiency of over 90% and provides a resolution of up to 1.3 microns, surpassing the performance of conventional high-resolution detectors.

This breakthrough in X-ray imaging technology has tremendous potential in various fields, including biological research and medical diagnostics. With the ability to produce detailed images with less radiation, researchers can study living organisms in greater detail and for longer durations, advancing our understanding of various processes and phenomena.

