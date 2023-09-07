Samsung Galaxy ঘড়ির জন্য One UI Watch 5 আপডেট ঘোষণা করেছে

Samsung has recently unveiled the One UI Watch 5 update, bringing about numerous changes and enhancements to their line of Galaxy Watches. While the user interface and design have remained mostly unchanged, this update focuses on improving the overall user experience by introducing internal modifications. The company has been gradually rolling out the One UI Watch 5 update to older smartwatches, and it has now reached Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro users in India.

At present, the update is available for the Galaxy Watch 5 GPS variant, with the LTE variant expected to receive the update in the near future. Users can download the update through the Galaxy Wearable app, with the firmware version R9xxXXU1BWH5.

One of the notable features of the One UI Watch 5 update is that it is based on Wear OS 4. This update is relatively large, with a download size of approximately 1.77GB. Additionally, it includes the July 2023 security patch and introduces new features such as an updated layout for watch faces and a card-based background for notifications.

The changelog provided by Samsung on their official website reveals a range of improvements included in the update. Some of these enhancements include a new vertical layout for easier selection of watch faces and tiles, a battery tile for monitoring the battery levels of the watch, phone, and Galaxy Buds, and an improved Buds controller tile with 360 audio control.

Moreover, the update brings enhancements to Samsung Health, such as enhanced sleep coaching, automatic recording of cycling workouts, and personalized heart rate zones during running workouts. It also introduces features like backup and restore options, additional call controls from the watch, and the ability to access camera controls on the watch when using Galaxy Z Flip5 or Fold5 in Flex mode or Tent mode. Other changes offered by the update include the ability to dictate text with voice input, Bixby reading notifications aloud with headphone connectivity, multiple timers support, device care for monitoring battery and memory status, universal gestures for touchless control, and the addition of the Samsung Pay feature.

Overall, the One UI Watch 5 update brings numerous improvements and new features to enhance the overall experience of using Galaxy Watches. Users can expect to see improvements in various areas such as watch face and tile selection, health tracking, data backup and restore options, call controls, and overall device security.

সজ্ঞা:

– One UI: Samsung’s custom user interface for its mobile devices.

– Wear OS: Operating system for smartwatches developed by Google.

– Galaxy Watches: Range of smartwatches developed by Samsung.

