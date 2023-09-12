শহর জীবন

লা-জেড-বয় প্রতিযোগিতামূলক থাকার জন্য গ্রাহক-কেন্দ্রিকতার উপর ফোকাস করে

সেপ্টেম্বর 12, 2023
La-Z-Boy, the iconic furniture brand, has hired Jorge Calvachi as director of insights to establish a consumer insights function for the first time in its nearly 100-year history. Calvachi believes that the new competitive advantage in any industry, including furniture, is consumer-centricity.

One challenge La-Z-Boy faces is that it has multiple touchpoints with consumers through various channels, and the customer experience is typically hybrid. Calvachi found that consumers take a longer time to make a furniture purchase, with browsing online followed by in-store testing for comfort being a significant part of the journey. However, the experiences between digital and in-store have not been consistent.

To address this challenge, Calvachi is creating a customer experience hub with the help of InMoment, a customer experience company. They will aggregate data from digital channels as a starting point and gradually incorporate data from other touchpoints. The goal is to have a holistic view of the customer journey to make better organizational decisions.

While technical implementation may not be difficult, driving adoption of the solution within a long-established organization is the real challenge. Calvachi and InMoment are focused on getting buy-in from stakeholders to ensure successful implementation.

The ultimate measure of success for La-Z-Boy is providing a total experience for the customer, rather than just focusing on conversions and revenue growth.

সোর্স:
– MarTech Today

