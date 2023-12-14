নতুন সেন্ট্রিফিউগাল প্রপালশন টেকনিক গ্রহাণু সংঘর্ষ থেকে পৃথিবীকে রক্ষা করতে পারে

Recent advancements in asteroid deflection techniques have the potential to revolutionize our ability to mitigate the threat of celestial objects on a collision course with Earth. Traditional methods, such as high-speed impactors or detonating devices, often rely on uncertain outcomes due to their “hit and hope” nature. However, a groundbreaking study by Nahum Melamed and Tom Heinsheimer proposes an alternative approach that utilizes centrifugal propulsion and material ejection to gradually alter an asteroid’s trajectory away from our planet.

The new technique involves deploying a centrifuge and power supply to the surface of a potential impactor. By collecting portions of the asteroid and ejecting them into space, the recoil created during ejection causes a transfer of momentum that redirects the object’s path. Unlike previous methods, this approach allows for precise adjustments through a process of “ejection, measurement, and repetition.” Factors such as landing site, asteroid spin, velocity, and the direction, timing, and mass of ejections can all be taken into account, providing flexibility in fine-tuning the trajectory adjustments.

The potential of this new approach is vast. The researchers believe that with just a few weeks of operation, asteroids similar in size to Chelyabinsk and Tunguska could be deflected. Moreover, even larger threats like asteroid Bennu, which poses a risk in the second half of the 22nd century, could be successfully diverted with just a few years of operation.

This revolutionary technique not only offers a more efficient and reliable solution for planetary defense but also reduces the need for riskier methods. In theory, it could render the need for high-speed impactor spacecraft or detonations obsolete. The implications are significant, as this innovation could potentially eliminate the need for Hollywood-style scenes of heroism from the likes of Bruce Willis and his counterparts.

While the threat of an asteroid collision remains rare, the potential consequences demand our utmost attention. With the continued development of novel strategies like centrifugal propulsion, astronomers and scientists stand a better chance of protecting our planet from these cosmic hazards. As detection and tracking techniques advance, humanity will be better equipped to safeguard against potential impacts, ensuring a safer future for generations to come.