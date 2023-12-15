Canada’s Wildfire Carbon Emissions Skyrocket in 2023

A recent report by Copernicus, an environmental observation department of the European Union’s Space program, has revealed that Canada’s wildfires in 2023 accounted for a staggering 23% of the global wildfire carbon emissions. This unprecedented level of emissions has had significant impacts on air quality and the atmosphere in communities across the country.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) has been diligently tracking the resulting smoke pollution and its effects, as countries around the world join forces to combat climate change. The wildfires that ravaged Canada during 2023 were unlike anything seen before, generating the highest carbon emissions in the country’s history by a wide margin.

According to the data, the wildfires emitted nearly 480 megatonnes of carbon this year, which is nearly five times the average emissions of the past two decades. These figures highlight the intensity, persistence, and overall impact of the fires on local communities in provinces such as British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia, the Northwest Territories, and Quebec.

The adverse effects of the wildfires were not limited to Canada alone. The smoke traveled across large swaths of North America and even reached regions of Europe, creating hazy skies and further compromising air quality. Mark Parrington, a senior scientist with CAMS, stressed the significance of these fires on a global scale. He emphasized that the unprecedented scale and persistence of the wildfires in Canada made them a significant story in global fire emissions for 2023.

These findings come on the heels of the United Nations’ annual Emissions Gap Report, which warns that the world is on track to warm nearly 3°C if immediate and drastic climate action is not taken. While the world faces the challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet the Paris Agreement’s goals, experts highlight the urgent need to closely monitor and mitigate the impacts of global wildfire emissions.

As heatwaves and drought conditions become more prevalent, the likelihood of experiencing unprecedented wildfires like those in Canada increases. Therefore, continuous monitoring of wildfire emissions is crucial to assessing and mitigating their impact on air quality and human health. Canada’s role in combating climate change should not be underestimated, as the actions taken in the country have the potential to influence global action.