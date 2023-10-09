A recent study conducted by researchers at the Southwest Research Institute has uncovered an intriguing finding about Arrokoth, a trans-Neptunian object that gained fame through the New Horizons probe. The study reveals that the two lobes of Arrokoth are adorned with mounds, each approximately five kilometers across. These mounds give the lobes a raspberry-like appearance and share similar characteristics such as shape, size, color, and albedo. This similarity strongly suggests that the mounds originated from separate objects that clumped together to form the lobes of Arrokoth, which spans 18 kilometers in width.

Arrokoth is classified as a planetesimal and resides within the Kuiper Belt, an expansive region beyond Neptune that houses remnants of the solar system’s formation. Understanding the characteristics of planetesimals is crucial for comprehending the processes that led to the formation of our present-day planets. The two lobes of Arrokoth indicate the “streaming instability model” of formation, where gentle collisions at slow speeds allow smaller objects to accumulate into larger ones. However, the presence of uniform “building blocks” within the lobes raises new questions regarding their formation.

Alan Stern, the principal investigator of the New Horizons mission and lead researcher on the study, suggests that these findings reinforce the streaming instability model. If the mounds on Arrokoth indeed mirror the building blocks of ancient planetesimals, it may necessitate a reevaluation of current theories on planetesimal formation. Stern presented these results at the 55th Annual Division for Planetary Sciences meeting in San Antonio.

These discoveries have implications for future missions such as NASA’s Lucy, which aims to explore Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids, and ESA’s comet interceptor. By examining these objects, scientists hope to gain further insights into planetesimal composition and formation theories. It will be essential to search for similar mound-like structures on the planetesimals observed during these missions to determine the prevalence of this phenomenon.

A paper detailing these findings was published in The Planetary Science Journal on September 26th.

