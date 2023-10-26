In a momentous discovery, seismic waves resulting from a meteorite impact on Mars have offered scientists a fresh perspective on the enigmatic inner workings of the Red Planet. Nasa’s InSight lander collected data that has led to a substantial reevaluation of Mars’ internal structure. This groundbreaking seismic information has unveiled a previously unknown layer of molten rock that surrounds a compact and dense liquid metallic core.

The seismic data divulges a hidden realm of molten rock enveloping Mars’ core. Prior to this revelation, scientists had only observed seismic waves that bounced off the top of the core, never penetrating it. The behavior of these waves indicated the presence of a molten silicate layer, approximately 90 miles thick, situated at the bottom of the mantle—the rocky layer that lies between Mars’ outermost crust and its core. This incredible finding suggests that Mars, unlike Earth, possesses a molten layer surrounding its core.

Furthermore, the researchers recalculated the size of Mars’ core, discovering that it is approximately 30% smaller in volume than previously estimated. With a diameter of around 2,080 miles, the core is primarily composed of iron and nickel, along with lighter elements such as sulfur, oxygen, carbon, and hydrogen. However, the proportion of these lighter elements in the core’s composition is lower than previous estimates, comprising only 9-15% by weight.

The meteorite impact that triggered this seismic breakthrough occurred in the highland region of Mars known as Tempe Terra on September 18, 2021. Despite the impact’s location on the opposite side of Mars from InSight’s position in Elysium Planitia, it caused a magnitude 4.2 quake and left behind a crater measuring approximately 425 feet wide. This event was crucial in transmitting seismic waves through the planet’s deep interior, enabling scientists to gain unparalleled insights into Mars’ core.

The InSight mission, although retired by Nasa in 2022 after four years of operation, continues to leave a lasting legacy. Its valuable seismic records have provided a wealth of knowledge about the complex and multifaceted processes that shape Mars. The ongoing analysis of this data promises to deepen our understanding of the Red Planet’s intriguing interior.

