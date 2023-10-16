সূর্যালোকের সাথে বর্জ্য জলকে মূল্যবান রাসায়নিক পদার্থে রূপান্তর করা

Researchers from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology and the Harbin Institute of Technology have developed a innovative method for converting wastewater contaminants into valuable chemicals using sunlight. This breakthrough could potentially revolutionize the field of chemical manufacturing by providing a sustainable and eco-friendly approach.

Traditional chemical manufacturing processes are often energy-intensive and harmful to the environment. To address this issue, the researchers utilized semiconductor biohybrids, which combine efficient light-harvesting materials with living cells, to harness solar energy for chemical production. However, the challenge was finding a cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to scale up this technology.

The study focused on converting pollutants found in wastewater into semiconductor biohybrids directly within the wastewater environment. By utilizing the organic carbon, heavy metals, and sulfate compounds present in wastewater as raw materials, the researchers were able to create valuable chemicals.

Industrial wastewater is complex and often toxic to bacterial cells, making it difficult for them to metabolize efficiently. It also contains high levels of salt and dissolved oxygen, requiring bacteria with specific capabilities. To overcome these challenges, the researchers selected a fast-growing marine bacterium called Vibrio natriegens, which has exceptional tolerance for high salt concentration and the ability to utilize various carbon sources. They engineered the bacterium to produce hydrogen sulfide, which played a crucial role in creating CdS nanoparticles that efficiently absorb light. These nanoparticles enabled the production of semiconductor biohybrids, allowing the non-photosynthetic bacteria to utilize light for chemical production.

Their primary target chemical was 2,3-butanediol (BDO), a valuable commodity chemical. The results showed that the sunlight-activated biohybrids significantly increased BDO production compared to bacterial cells alone. The process also demonstrated scalability, with successful solar-driven BDO production on a substantial 5-liter scale using actual wastewater.

The biohybrid platform not only reduces the carbon footprint and product costs but also has a smaller overall environmental impact compared to traditional bacterial fermentation and fossil fuel-based production methods. Additionally, these biohybrids can be produced using various sources of wastewater.

This research presents a promising pathway for transforming wastewater contaminants into valuable chemicals using sunlight, providing a sustainable and eco-friendly solution for chemical manufacturing.

