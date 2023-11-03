সাব-আর্থ সাইজ প্ল্যানেটের জন্য অনুসন্ধান: 2020 সালে আশ্চর্যজনক আবিষ্কার

White dwarfs, with their Earth-sized radii, have long been seen as promising candidates for the identification of sub-Earth sized planets and the study of their atmospheres. However, the year 2020 brought a surprising twist to the search for these elusive worlds.

In a rather unexpected turn of events, the first transiting planet discovered in 2020 turned out to be a planet roughly the size of Jupiter. This discovery, made using TESS photometry, diverged from the anticipated trend of finding smaller, terrestrial planets around white dwarfs.

To better understand the implications of this finding, researchers embarked on a quantitative analysis, taking into account both geometric and detection biases. They considered two possible scenarios: a “bottom-heavy” radius distribution derived from Kepler’s data and a “top-heavy” radial velocity inspired distribution.

The results of their analysis were concerning. The top-heavy radial velocity distribution implied that rocky planets, similar in size to Earth, would be highly unusual around white dwarfs. On the other hand, the bottom-heavy distribution, in line with theoretical simulations and exoplanet demographics, raised questions about the scarcity of giant planets compared to terrestrial ones.

These surprising findings highlight the complexity of exoplanetary systems and challenge our assumptions about the types of planets we expect to find around white dwarfs. While the discovery of a Jupiter-sized world provides valuable insights into the diversity of planetary systems, it also emphasizes the need for further exploration and investigation.

As scientists continue to unravel the mysteries of the universe, the search for sub-Earth sized planets remains an exciting and evolving field. Every new discovery brings us closer to understanding the diversity and potential for life beyond our own solar system.

প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নাবলী (FAQ)

প্রশ্নঃ সাদা বামন কাকে বলে?

A: A white dwarf is a small, dense star that represents the final stage of stellar evolution for stars with masses similar to or lower than that of the Sun.

Q: What are biosignatures?

A: Biosignatures are measurable signs or indicators that suggest the presence of life on a planet, such as the presence of certain gases in its atmosphere.

Q: What is TESS photometry?

A: TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) is a space telescope designed to search for exoplanets through the detection of periodic dips in the brightness of stars caused by planets passing in front of them. Photometry refers to the measurement of light or the intensity of electromagnetic radiation emitted by celestial objects.

Q: What are detection biases?

A: Detection biases refer to the inherent limitations or preferences in observational techniques that may affect the types of planets that are more likely to be discovered. These biases can influence the distribution of planet sizes and characteristics that we observe in exoplanet populations.

Q: How does this discovery impact our understanding of exoplanetary systems?

A: The discovery of a Jupiter-sized planet around a white dwarf challenges our expectations and raises questions about the distribution of different planet sizes in these systems. It reminds us that the universe is full of surprises, and there is still much to learn about the diversity of planets and their formation.