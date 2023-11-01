The Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite has recently completed its first full 21-day science orbit, providing groundbreaking insights into the height of water on Earth’s surface. The satellite’s measurements offer a detailed visualization of sea surface height anomalies, highlighting variations in ocean levels worldwide. These variations are crucial for mapping phenomena such as ocean currents and ocean warming.

Parag Vaze, SWOT project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, describes the data sent back by SWOT as “incredible.” With the ability to advance climate change research, these observations empower communities worldwide to better prepare for the challenges of a warming world.

Key to collecting this data is the Ka-band Radar Interferometer (KaRIn) instrument. By emitting radar pulses towards the water’s surface and receiving the return signal with two antennas placed at either end of a 33-foot boom, SWOT can capture highly detailed information about bodies of water. This technology represents a significant leap forward in our understanding of freshwater dynamics, as explained by Daniel Esteban-Fernandez, KaRIn instrument manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Launched on December 16, 2022, from Vandenberg Space Force Base, SWOT is a collaborative effort between NASA, Centre National D’Etudes Spatiales (CNES), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and the United Kingdom Space Agency. As the first global survey of Earth’s surface water, SWOT aims to observe the fine details of the ocean’s surface topography and track changes in water bodies over time.

During the ongoing operations phase, the satellite will continue collecting data for approximately three years, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of Earth’s surface water. These insights promise to revolutionize our knowledge of global water dynamics and contribute to mitigation strategies for the impact of climate change.

