In September 2023, scientists achieved a major breakthrough by successfully extracting RNA from a Tasmanian tiger, an extinct creature. The extracted RNA was from a specimen that is over 130 years old and currently housed in the Swedish Museum of Natural History. This groundbreaking discovery has provided geneticists with valuable insights into how the genes of this extinct animal functioned. The findings of this study were published in the scientific journal Genome Research.

The Tasmanian tiger, also known as thylacine, was a carnivorous marsupial that once roamed Australia, New Guinea, and Tasmania. The exact cause of its extinction remains unknown, but it is believed that human persecution played a significant role. The last known thylacine, named Benjamin, died in captivity in 1936.

While the primary focus of the research was not on cloning extinct species, the ability to extract, analyze, and sequence old RNA opens up possibilities for recreating extinct species in the future. Geneticist Emilio Mármol Sánchez, the lead author of the study, advocates for more research on the biology of these extinct animals. However, the process of recreating an extinct species through gene editing on living extant animal relatives is complex and time-consuming.

Leading the efforts to resurrect the thylacine is Professor Andrew Pask from the University of Melbourne. He stated that the discovery of RNA in old museum and ancient samples adds significant depth to our understanding of extinct animal biology. The resurrection process involves editing the DNA of the closest living relative of the extinct species, creating embryos with the revised genomes, and finding a suitable surrogate mother for the offspring. While genomes of approximately 20 extinct species have been sequenced, as of 2022, none of these species have been successfully recreated.

Cloning is a similar process that may be considered once the species has been successfully resurrected. However, the current focus is on using genetic restoration rather than cloning. Cloning involves transferring the DNA from a somatic cell into an egg cell that has had its nucleus and DNA removed, which then develops into an embryo. The embryo is then implanted into a surrogate mother to grow into a living replica of the extinct species.

In conclusion, the successful extraction of RNA from the Tasmanian tiger opens up new avenues for genetic research and the potential resurrection of extinct species. While the process of recreating an extinct species is complex and challenging, scientists are pushing the boundaries of knowledge in this field. The future may hold the possibility of seeing long-lost species walk the Earth once again.

