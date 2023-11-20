প্রোগ্রামেবল এআই নভেল প্রোটিন তৈরি করে এবং প্রোটিন ইঞ্জিনিয়ারিংকে বিপ্লব করে

A groundbreaking achievement in protein design has been made by Generate Biomedicines in Massachusetts. The company has developed an innovative AI system called Chroma, which has the remarkable ability to generate feasible protein structures and accurately predict their potential functionality.

Proteins play a vital role in all living organisms, carrying out essential functions necessary for life. They serve as the primary targets for the majority of pharmaceutical drugs, with many drugs being proteins themselves or being produced using proteins. The ability to create novel proteins with specific properties could have a profound impact on drug development. By gaining more control over protein design, existing drugs could become safer, and previously untreatable diseases may now have accessible targets.

Chroma stands apart with its programmability, allowing users to specify a wide range of properties, from inter-residue distances to semantic specifications through classifiers. This versatility enables researchers to tailor proteins according to their desired characteristics.

The effectiveness of Chroma was extensively validated through experimental tests. These tests demonstrated Chroma’s capability to generate protein designs that express well, exhibit stable folding, and conform to the intended design. Chroma achieved an impressive success rate of approximately 3% in successfully characterizing and purifying proteins. It showcased its proficiency in producing proteins with diverse structures and properties, handling complex shapes, and efficiently designing proteins.

Traditionally, many diseases have been considered “undruggable” due to the complexity or challenges involved in targeting specific proteins within the body. However, Chroma’s programmable capabilities open up new possibilities. By reverse-engineering the desired properties of these disease-related protein targets, researchers can generate feasible protein structures and identify potential target matches for drug discovery.

With Chroma’s ability to prioritize the intended functionality of a protein and shape its structural formation accordingly, the focus of protein engineering shifts from merely generating feasible structures to emphasizing function-first design.

In conclusion, Chroma’s groundbreaking capabilities in protein engineering have the potential to revolutionize drug development and disease treatment. By harnessing the power of AI and programming, researchers can now create tailored proteins with specific properties, offering new opportunities for therapeutic advancements.

