President Vladimir Putin revealed on Thursday that Russia aims to have the first segment of its new orbital station operational by 2027. This ambitious project, seen as the natural successor to the aging International Space Station (ISS), highlights Russia’s commitment to advancing space exploration. Despite facing setbacks, including the failed lunar mission in August, Putin emphasized that Russia will continue with its lunar program.

The decision to extend Russia’s participation in the ISS until 2028 is viewed by Putin as temporary, signaling his determination to develop a comprehensive replacement. “As the resources of the International Space Station run out, we need not just one segment, but the entire station to be brought into service,” Putin stated. The development of the new Russian orbital station is crucial to prevent Russia from falling behind in manned space flight.

Yuri Borisov, head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, supported Putin’s stance, emphasizing the importance of maintaining Russia’s capabilities in manned space missions. Borisov stressed that without commencing large-scale work on the Russian orbital station by 2024, Russia may lose its capability due to the imminent end of the ISS.

Despite the technical mishaps that caused the Luna-25 craft to crash on the moon’s south pole in August, Putin declared that the lunar program will persevere. Acknowledging the mistakes made, Putin emphasized the valuable experience gained from such setbacks, ensuring that they will inform future endeavors. Borisov even hinted at the possibility of advancing the next moon launch to 2026.

Russia’s ambitious plans for a new orbital station demonstrate its determination to remain at the forefront of space exploration. By harnessing the latest advancements in science and technology, Russia aims to create a station that is not only capable of fulfilling current tasks but also proficient in taking on future challenges.

