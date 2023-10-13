আংশিক সূর্যগ্রহণ থান্ডার উপসাগরে দৃশ্যমান হবে

On Saturday, residents of Thunder Bay will have the chance to witness a partial solar eclipse. Starting at 11:38 a.m., approximately 34% of the sun will be obscured by the moon’s shadow. The eclipse will reach its peak at 12:52 p.m. and conclude at 2:08 p.m. This event is known as an annular eclipse, where the moon is positioned between the Earth and the sun, causing a partial blockage of sunlight. Unlike a total eclipse, which completely obscures the sun, an annular eclipse only covers a portion of it.

Joe Mastrangelo, a member of the Thunder Bay Starchasers, a local group of astronomy enthusiasts, explains that due to the moon’s current distance from Earth, the eclipse will resemble a bite taken out of the sun. To observe the full “ringed” appearance of the sun during an annular eclipse, one would need to be located along a specific path from Oregon to Texas and across parts of South America.

For those wishing to view the partial solar eclipse in Thunder Bay, Mastrangelo recommends using specifically designed eclipse glasses, which are much darker than regular sunglasses. It is important to avoid looking directly at the sun without proper protection, as the sun’s radiation can cause eye damage. NASA advises against using cameras, telescopes, binoculars, or any other optical device to view the sun during an eclipse, as the concentrated solar rays can burn through filters and cause serious injury.

If you are unable to obtain eclipse glasses, there are various alternative methods to indirectly view the eclipse using items found at home or through recycling.

Overall, Thunder Bay residents are in for a treat as they witness the celestial phenomenon of a partial solar eclipse this Saturday. Remember to prioritize eye safety and enjoy the awe-inspiring display of nature’s wonders.

– Annular eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the moon is positioned between the Earth and the sun, resulting in a partial blockage of sunlight, leaving a “ring of fire” appearance.

– Eclipse glasses: Specialty glasses specifically designed to protect the eyes from the harmful rays of the sun during an eclipse.

– Thunder Bay Starchasers

- নাসা