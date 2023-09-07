অ্যাস্ট্রোফটোগ্রাফাররা ধূমকেতু নিশিমুরার অত্যাশ্চর্য ছবি ধারণ করে

Astrophotographers from around the world have been capturing breathtaking images of Comet Nishimura as it passes through our solar system. This comet, discovered by amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura in August 2023, has attracted attention due to its remarkable visibility. It is quite a feat to discover a comet using a regular DSLR camera, as most comets are now found with automated telescopes.

Over the past few weeks, comet enthusiasts and astrophotographers have been closely tracking Comet Nishimura, resulting in some incredible photographs. As the comet approaches its closest point to Earth on September 12th, followed by its closest approach to the sun on September 17th, the next few weeks are promising for observing this celestial phenomenon. Currently located in the Leo constellation, the comet can be seen in the early morning hours before sunrise.

To catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura, look towards the east during predawn hours. Using a stargazing app can assist in locating the comet, while binoculars or a telescope will provide a clearer view. With smaller to medium-sized telescopes, one can expect to see a fuzzy, greenish orb. However, with more powerful optics, it may be possible to distinguish the comet’s tail.

Comet Nishimura has already provided astrophotographers with mesmerizing moments. Michael Jäger, a renowned comet hunter, captured astonishing images throughout September, including a disconnection event caused by an outburst of solar wind. Stuart Atkinson also managed to capture a clearly defined fork in the comet’s tail. Lorenzo Di Cola’s image offers a grounded depiction of what backyard skywatchers can expect to see when using binoculars or small telescopes.

If you are interested in hunting for comets or capturing images of celestial objects, there are various resources available. Our guide to the best binoculars and telescopes can help you find the right equipment for your needs. Additionally, for those interested in astrophotography, we provide a guide on how to photograph comets, as well as recommendations for cameras and lenses.

So, if you are lucky enough to snap a photo of Comet Nishimura, don’t hesitate to share it with us at [ইমেল সুরক্ষিত].

সোর্স:

- Space.com

– TheSkyLive.com

– Michael Jäger’s Twitter

– Stonehenge Dronescapes on Facebook

– Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images