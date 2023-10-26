নাসা আন্তর্জাতিক মহাকাশ স্টেশনে স্পেস লেজার ডেমোনস্ট্রেশন পরিচালনা করবে

NASA is set to perform a groundbreaking technology demonstration of space lasers on the International Space Station (ISS). The demonstration aims to test the feasibility of using laser technology to transmit terabytes of data from space science and exploration missions back to Earth. This will be NASA’s first bi-directional, end-to-end laser communications relay, allowing the space agency to integrate laser communications into its existing space communications networks.

The technology demonstration involves equipping the ISS with a module called ILLUMA-T (Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal). The ILLUMA-T module includes a telescope and a two-axis gimbal, which enables it to track the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) satellite in geosynchronous orbit. The optical module, approximately the size of a microwave, is part of a unit comparable to a standard refrigerator.

The demonstration will involve sending data from the ISS to the LCRD satellite at a rate of 1.2 Gbps. The LCRD satellite will then relay the data to optical ground stations in California or Hawaii. From there, the data will be transmitted to the LCRD Mission Operations Center in New Mexico, and finally forwarded to the ILLUMA-T ground operations team at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

Engineers at Goddard will evaluate the accuracy and quality of the data transmitted through this end-to-end relay process. The success of the demonstration could lead to the integration of ILLUMA-T into the ISS, significantly increasing the data transmission capacity of the orbiting laboratory.

The current communications with the ISS rely on the Tracking and Data Relay Satellite (TDRS) network, which uses radio signals for data transmission. However, the use of space lasers could offer higher data transfer rates and improved communications for future space missions.

FAQ

1. What is the purpose of NASA’s space laser demonstration on the International Space Station?

NASA aims to test the use of laser technology for transmitting large volumes of data from space science and exploration missions back to Earth.

2. ILLUMA-T কি?

ILLUMA-T stands for Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal. It is a module fitted on the International Space Station for the space laser demonstration.

3. How will the data transmission process work?

The ILLUMA-T module on the ISS will transmit data to the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) satellite. The LCRD satellite will then relay the data to optical ground stations, which will send it to the LCRD Mission Operations Center and ultimately to the ILLUMA-T ground operations team.

4. What is the significance of this demonstration?

If successful, the integration of ILLUMA-T into the ISS could significantly enhance the volume of data that can be transmitted to and from the space station, improving communications capabilities for future space missions.

5. How does laser communication compare to existing radio-based communication systems?

Laser communication has the potential to offer higher data transfer rates and improved communications compared to radio-based systems. It could revolutionize space communications and enable faster and more efficient data transmission from space missions.

(Sources: NASA, Space.com)