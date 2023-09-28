ওয়েবসাইট কুকিজ এবং গোপনীয়তা নীতি বোঝার জন্য একটি নির্দেশিকা৷

In today’s digital age, the use of website cookies has become prevalent. When you visit a website, you may come across a pop-up message asking you to accept cookies. But what exactly are cookies, and what role do they play in your online experience?

Cookies are small text files that are stored on your device when you visit a website. They contain information about your browsing history, preferences, and other data. The purpose of cookies is to enhance your site navigation, personalize ads, analyze site usage, and assist in marketing efforts.

When you click “Accept All Cookies,” you are giving consent for the storing and processing of information obtained via those cookies. This information can include details about your preferences, device, and online activity. By storing this data, websites can provide a tailored browsing experience, remember your login credentials, and serve personalized advertisements.

However, it is essential to understand your rights and options concerning cookies. Most websites provide a link to their Cookies and Privacy Policy, where you can find more detailed information about the type of data collected, how it is used, and whether it is shared with third parties.

If you are concerned about your privacy or prefer not to share non-essential information, you have the option to manage your cookie settings. By accessing the Cookie Settings, you can choose to reject non-essential cookies while still allowing the necessary ones for site functionality.

It is crucial to stay informed about cookies and privacy policies to make informed decisions about your online privacy. While cookies can enhance your browsing experience, it is essential to understand how your data is being used and take control of your online preferences.

