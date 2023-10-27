চন্দ্রগ্রহণের জাঁকজমক: একটি স্বর্গীয় দর্শন

Are you ready for a remarkable display of celestial grandeur? Brace yourselves as a partial lunar eclipse, known as Chandra grahan, graces the skies on Saturday, October 28, and continues until Sunday, October 29. This extraordinary phenomenon occurs when the Earth positions itself between the radiant Sun and the enchanting Moon, casting its shadow upon the lunar surface, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle that captivates sky gazers worldwide.

Picture this: Earth as an expansive sphere, the Sun radiating brilliance, and the Moon as a resplendent orb. As the Earth slips into the lunar path, its shadow delicately touches the Moon, gradually masking its brilliance, resulting in an ethereal disappearance or enchanting transformation of colors.

There are two types of lunar eclipses that bewitch observers:

1. Total Lunar Eclipse: During a total lunar eclipse, the Earth fully embraces the Moon, engulfing it with awe-inspiring darkness. This extraordinary encounter often gifts the lunar surface with a reddish or coppery hue. As sunlight refracts through the Earth’s atmosphere, the shorter wavelengths scatter, and the longer red hues graciously pass through, embracing the Moon with its captivating tint. This mesmerizing appearance has become commonly known as the “blood moon.”

2. Partial Lunar Eclipse: In a partial lunar eclipse, only a portion of the Moon surrenders to the Earth’s shadow. It might resemble a bite taken out of the celestial sphere or reveal a captivating darkened section, adding intrigue to the lunar display.

Delving into the specifics, the enthralling partial lunar eclipse of 2023 will commence on Saturday, October 28, and extend until the early hours of Sunday, October 29. In India, the eclipse is expected to commence at approximately 11:31 PM on Saturday and last for an astounding 1 hour and 19 minutes, from 1:05 AM to 2:24 AM on Sunday. During its peak around 1:05 AM, the Moon will experience the deeper, shadowy portion of Earth’s shadow, known as the umbra, artistically veiling a portion of its captivating surface.

The splendor of this celestial event will grace not only India but also various regions across the Eastern Hemisphere, including Africa, Europe, Asia, and certain parts of Australia. Though onlookers from the Americas may miss this captivating event, parts of Brazil will get a chance to witness the enchantment as the Moon gracefully emerges on the horizon.

প্রশ্ন:

প্রশ্নঃ চন্দ্রগ্রহণ কাকে বলে?

A: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth aligns itself between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow upon the lunar surface.

Q: How does a total lunar eclipse occur?

A: During a total lunar eclipse, Earth fully covers the Moon, causing its reddish or coppery appearance due to filtered sunlight passing through Earth’s atmosphere.

প্রশ্নঃ আংশিক চন্দ্রগ্রহণ কাকে বলে?

A: In a partial lunar eclipse, only a portion of the Moon is shrouded by Earth’s shadow, resulting in a fascinating bite-like appearance or a darkened section.

Q: When will the partial lunar eclipse occur in 2023?

A: The partial lunar eclipse will occur on Saturday, October 28, and continue until Sunday, October 29.

Q: Will the lunar eclipse be visible in India?

A: Yes, the lunar eclipse will be visible in all parts of India, as well as regions of the Eastern Hemisphere such as Africa, Europe, Asia, and some areas of Australia.

সোর্স:

