নতুন আবিষ্কার: রোমান স্পেস টেলিস্কোপ কসমসের রহস্য উন্মোচন করেছে

NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is revolutionizing our understanding of the dynamic cosmos by observing the universe in ways never before possible. Working alongside other NASA observatories, such as the James Webb Space Telescope and Chandra X-ray Observatory, Roman’s expansive field of view is uncovering rare transient objects and even discovering entirely new classes of objects and events.

The mission’s High Latitude Time-Domain Survey is specifically designed to study type Ia supernovae, a special kind of exploding star. These supernovae, originating from binary star systems containing white dwarfs, serve as “standard candles” for astronomers. By measuring their brightness, scientists can determine their distance, providing valuable insight into the expansion of the universe and the presence of dark energy.

Additionally, Roman’s survey will capture spectacular events, such as stellar corpses colliding and stars being swallowed by black holes, offering a glimpse into the dynamic nature of our universe. By continuously observing the same patch of sky every five days for two years, scientists can stitch together these observations to create captivating movies that unveil a multitude of transient events.

প্রশ্ন:

Q: What is the purpose of the Roman Space Telescope?

A: The Roman Space Telescope aims to uncover the mysteries of the cosmos by observing rare transient objects and discovering new classes of objects and events.

Q: What will the High Latitude Time-Domain Survey focus on?

A: The survey will focus on studying type Ia supernovae, which serve as “standard candles” to measure cosmic expansion and investigate the presence of dark energy.

Q: What other events will Roman’s survey capture?

A: The survey will also capture events such as stellar collisions and stars being consumed by black holes, revealing the dynamic nature of the universe.

Q: How frequently will the same patch of sky be observed?

A: The survey will observe the same patch of sky approximately every five days for two years.

Q: What can be gained from stitching the observations together?

A: Stitching the observations together will create movies that unveil a wealth of transient events and provide a comprehensive understanding of the cosmos.