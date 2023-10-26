NASA’s upcoming Nancy Grace Roman Telescope, also known as Roman, is poised to revolutionize our understanding of the universe when it launches in May 2027. This cutting-edge space telescope will allow astronomers to delve deeper into the heart of the Milky Way than ever before, uncovering a wealth of new information about stars, planets, black holes, and more.

The Roman Telescope will conduct a survey called the Galactic Bulge Time-Domain Survey, which will utilize its infrared vision to peer through dense clouds of dust and gas that typically obstruct our view of the central bulge of the Milky Way. By using infrared light, which can penetrate these obstacles, Roman will scan millions of stars, monitoring for subtle variations in brightness that could indicate the presence of objects passing in front of them.

Through its long-term monitoring of wide areas of the sky, Roman will contribute to the field of time-domain astronomy, allowing scientists to observe how the universe evolves over time. This unparalleled vantage point will provide astronomers with a treasure trove of new insights and data that will shape our understanding of the cosmos.

One of the key techniques employed by Roman is microlensing, a phenomenon predicted by Albert Einstein’s theory of general relativity. This technique takes advantage of the gravitational “warping” of spacetime caused by massive objects. By observing the curvature of light as it passes through this warp, Roman can detect minute changes in brightness, such as when a planet eclipses a background star. This approach will enable the identification of distant exoplanets, potentially setting new records for the most distant extrasolar planet discovered to date.



Q: How will the Roman Telescope enhance our understanding of the universe?

A: The Roman Telescope will provide unprecedented views of the center of the Milky Way and allow for the detection of various celestial objects, including stars, planets, icy bodies, and even isolated black holes.

প্রশ্ন: সময়-ডোমেন জ্যোতির্বিদ্যা কি?

A: Time-domain astronomy involves studying how the universe changes over time by monitoring wide areas of the sky for long periods. Roman’s long-term observations will contribute significantly to this field.

Q: How does microlensing work?

A: Microlensing takes advantage of the gravitational effects of massive objects on light. By observing the distortion caused by these objects, Roman can detect subtle changes in brightness, enabling the discovery of distant exoplanets and other celestial phenomena.

The launch of NASA’s Roman Space Telescope promises to unlock a wealth of new discoveries and deepen our understanding of the universe. With its advanced capabilities and innovative techniques, Roman is poised to reshape the field of astronomy and reveal the secrets of our cosmic backyard.

