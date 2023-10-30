Discovering Jorgie: The Unveiling of a New Species of Mosasaur

In a remote area near Walhalla, North Dakota, a chance discovery by volunteer Deborah Shepherd has led to the unveiling of a remarkable new species of mosasaur. Initially mistaken for a simple chunk of bone, Shepherd’s keen eye recognized the fossil’s significance and reported it to the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources. This groundbreaking find, recently published in the Bulletin of the American Museum of Natural History, has not only uncovered a new species of mosasaur but an entirely new genus as well.

Named Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis, affectionately known as “Jorgie” by co-author Clint Boyd, this mosasaur traces its origins back to the Late Cretaceous seas. Jorgie, an enormous marine predator, likely met its demise at the jaws of another mosasaur, as evident from the bite marks found on its preserved bones.

Mosasaurs, with their formidable size and carnivorous nature, were dominant creatures during the Late Cretaceous period. These aquatic reptiles, measuring up to 15 meters in length, provide a fascinating glimpse into the ancient oceans. While Jorgie’s remains include an almost complete skull, ribs, and vertebrae, what sets it apart is the preservation of internal skull bones that shaped its mouth – a rarity among mosasaur specimens.

The examination of Jorgie’s bite marks offers intriguing insights into its final moments. The severe damage indicates a violent struggle and a potentially gruesome end. Remarkably, certain bite marks suggest the dismemberment of Jorgie’s body, with the predator possibly devouring the lower part. This revelation may explain why only a limited portion of Jorgie’s body has been recovered.

What’s particularly striking is the unassuming location where Jorgie was found. The public fossil dig site, situated near a gravel road in a North Dakota state park, might seem dull compared to the ancient and treacherous seas that hosted these fascinating creatures. However, the soft rocks and collapsing terrain of the dig site have contributed to the exposure and preservation of these valuable fossils.

The arduous journey from fossil discovery to identifying a new species involves meticulous anatomy analysis. Lead author Amelia Zietlow emphasizes that understanding the anatomy of the animal plays a crucial role in taxonomy and species classification. While the animal’s existence chronology and environmental factors are important, determining its anatomy remains paramount in naming and categorizing a new species.

As researchers continue to unearth the secrets held within these ancient marine reptiles, the discovery of Jorgie provides a valuable opportunity to further study the evolution and behavior of mosasaurs. With every new find, our knowledge of the prehistoric world expands, shedding light on the wonders that once roamed our oceans millions of years ago.

Q: What is a mosasaur?

A: Mosasaurs were enormous marine reptiles that lived during the Late Cretaceous period. They were carnivorous and could grow up to 15 meters in length.

Q: How did Jorgie, the new mosasaur, get its name?

A: Co-author Clint Boyd suggested the name Jorgie, short for Jǫrmungandr walhallaensis. The name Jǫrmungandr is derived from Norse mythology, referring to a sea serpent that encircles the world by clasping its tail in its mouth. Walhallaensis was inspired by Walhalla, the town close to the fossil site.

Q: What makes Jorgie unique compared to other mosasaur fossils?

A: Jorgie’s fossil includes not only an almost complete skull and vertebrae but also rare preservation of the bones inside the skull that shaped its mouth.

Q: How did Jorgie meet its end?

A: Bite marks on Jorgie’s preserved bones indicate a violent struggle, potentially resulting in dismemberment by another mosasaur. The absence of bite marks on the skull suggests that the predator was consuming the lower part of its body.

Q: Where was Jorgie discovered?

A: Jorgie was found at a public fossil dig site near a gravel road in a North Dakota state park close to Walhalla.

Q: Why is the public fossil dig site significant?

A: The site’s soft rocks and unstable terrain contribute to the exposure and preservation of fossils that would otherwise be lost due to collapsing rocks. It provides an opportunity for volunteers and researchers to discover and study fossils.