মাছের বিবর্তনীয় ইতিহাসের নতুন অন্তর্দৃষ্টি

A groundbreaking study conducted by researchers at Yale University has shed new light on the evolutionary history of fish. In an updated and revised version of the fish Tree of Life, ichthyologists Thomas J. Near and Christine E. Thacker have identified surprising connections among different species of fish, providing a fresh perspective on their relationships.

Previously, ray-finned fishes were classified based on observable traits and physical structures, which did not capture the full extent of their genetic relationships. Near and Thacker incorporated centuries of scientific literature and genetic data to create a more comprehensive classification system.

The study reveals that tube-eyes, a ribbon-shaped deep-sea fish with peculiar tubular eyes, and cods, a commercially important fish, are actually cousins. Both belong to the order Gadiformes. This discovery challenges previous assumptions and highlights the importance of genetic analysis in understanding evolutionary lineages.

Near and Thacker’s research also focused on consolidating and reclassifying various fish groups. By analyzing common ancestry, they defined 97 inclusive groups that encompass 830 lineages. Notably, they eliminated redundant group names and combined related families into larger orders. For example, tube-eyes were reclassified as Gadiformes, emphasizing their genetic similarity to cod and other related species.

These findings have significant implications for the field of ichthyology. The revised Tree of Life provides researchers with a comprehensive roadmap to fish diversity and offers new insights into the relationships among different fish species. It has already been hailed as a landmark study, with its impact reverberating across the scientific community.

In conclusion, the study by Near and Thacker has revolutionized our understanding of fish evolution. By incorporating genetic analysis and consolidating fish groups, they have revealed surprising connections and provided a unified classification system. This research serves as a foundation for future studies in ichthyology, inspiring further exploration of the diverse and fascinating world of fish.

প্রায়শই জিজ্ঞাসিত প্রশ্নাবলী (FAQ)

Q: What did the study by Near and Thacker reveal about the relationship between tube-eyes and cods?

A: The study identified tube-eyes and cods as cousins belonging to the order Gadiformes.

Q: What method did Near and Thacker use to revise the Tree of Life?

A: They incorporated genetic data and centuries of scientific literature to analyze the relationships among different fish species.

Q: How many inclusive groups did Near and Thacker define in their research?

A: They defined 97 inclusive groups, encompassing 830 lineages.

Q: What is the significance of the revised Tree of Life?

A: The revised Tree of Life provides a comprehensive understanding of fish diversity and offers new insights into the evolutionary history of fish.

Q: How has the scientific community responded to this study?

A: The study has been praised as a landmark in ichthyology, with its findings having far-reaching implications in the field.