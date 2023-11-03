NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Discovers Binary System in Asteroid Dinkinesh

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft has recently made an exciting discovery during its flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh. The spacecraft’s imaging system has revealed that Dinkinesh is not a single asteroid, but rather a binary system consisting of two asteroids orbiting each other.

The first images returned by Lucy confirm that Dinkinesh is indeed a binary pair. This discovery has provided valuable insights into the nature of small asteroids and their behavior in space. The larger asteroid in the system is estimated to be approximately 0.5 miles wide, while the smaller one measures about 0.15 miles in size.

This encounter with Dinkinesh served as a test for Lucy’s tracking abilities and its terminal tracking system. The spacecraft successfully tracked the binary asteroid pair as they flew past at a speed of 10,000 mph. The terminal tracking system autonomously tracked the asteroids, showcasing its effectiveness in real-time space exploration scenarios.

The scientific community is thrilled with the series of images captured by Lucy during this encounter. The data collected by the spacecraft will be analyzed in detail to gain further insights into the composition and behavior of asteroids. The binary system in Dinkinesh provides an interesting opportunity for comparative studies with other binary systems, such as the near-Earth asteroid binary Didymos and Dimorphos observed by the DART mission.

The Lucy team will continue to study the data collected during this encounter and prepare for future missions. In 2025, Lucy will have a close-up look at another main belt asteroid called Donaldjohanson. This will further enhance our understanding of asteroids and pave the way for the mission’s main objective—to explore the Jupiter Trojan asteroids starting in 2027.

This discovery opens up new dimensions in our understanding of asteroids and their formations. It highlights the importance of continued exploration and research to unlock the mysteries of our solar system and beyond.

FAQ

What is a binary system in the context of asteroids?

A binary system in the context of asteroids refers to the presence of two asteroids orbiting each other. These asteroids are gravitationally bound and exhibit a unique relationship in their movement and dynamics.

What is Lucy’s terminal tracking system?

Lucy’s terminal tracking system is a technology onboard the spacecraft that allows it to autonomously track an asteroid as it passes by at high speeds. This system is crucial for capturing detailed images and data during close encounters with asteroids.

What are the main objectives of NASA’s Lucy mission?

The main objectives of NASA’s Lucy mission are to explore the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, which are a group of asteroids that share Jupiter’s orbit around the sun. By studying these asteroids, scientists hope to gain insights into the early formation of the solar system and the dynamics of Jupiter’s gravitational influence.

What other asteroids will Lucy encounter in the future?

After its encounter with Dinkinesh, Lucy is scheduled to have a close-up look at another main belt asteroid called Donaldjohanson in 2025. Following this, the spacecraft will explore the Jupiter Trojan asteroids, its primary targets, starting in 2027.

সোর্স:

– NASA website: www.nasa.gov