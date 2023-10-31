Betelgeuse, the red supergiant star that sits prominently on Orion the Hunter’s shoulder, has been making waves in recent years with its significant fluctuations in luminosity. While many have speculated that these changes indicate an impending supernova explosion, new research has uncovered a different and intriguing possibility: a stellar merger.

A study titled “Betelgeuse as a Merger of a Massive Star with a Companion” by Sagiv Shiber from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Louisiana State University dives into the idea that Betelgeuse may have once consumed a smaller companion star. This theory is based on the understanding that most massive stars exist within binary systems and that some may experience mergers during their evolution.

The researchers simulated a merger between a smaller 4 solar mass star and a 16 solar mass star, similar to Betelgeuse’s estimated mass. These simulations revealed that as the stars moved closer and shared a common envelope, the smaller star ultimately merged with the primary star’s helium core. This process caused an exchange of both orbital and thermal energy, leading to a powerful pulse that propagated through the primary star’s envelope. Additionally, this merger could have triggered mass loss, resulting in high-speed mass flow away from the primary star.

The evidence supporting this stellar merger lies in Betelgeuse’s fast rotation rate, approximately 5.5 km/second, compared to our Sun’s 2 km/second. Previous studies have shown that a merger between a massive star and a low-mass companion could account for such a high rotation rate. Furthermore, the ejection of material, similar to polar outflows observed in mergeburst events, suggests that a merger may have occurred in Betelgeuse’s past.

While this study does not definitively prove a merger occurred, it presents a compelling possibility. Astrophysicists still have much to learn about these mergers and their implications for stellar evolution. Improved methods and tools are necessary to fully understand these events, their role in shaping the astrophysical transient landscape, and the properties of supernova progenitors.

In conclusion, the recent fluctuations in Betelgeuse’s luminosity are unlikely to be directly connected to a stellar merger, but the idea of Betelgeuse consuming a smaller companion star offers a fresh perspective on what may be happening to this enigmatic supergiant. As we continue to delve deeper into the physics of stellar mergers, we will gain valuable insights into the evolution of massive stars and the celestial events that shape our universe.

FAQ

Q: What is a stellar merger?



A: A stellar merger occurs when two stars in a binary system come close enough to merge together, resulting in the exchange of energy and potential mass loss.

Q: Could the recent fluctuations in Betelgeuse’s luminosity be a sign of an imminent supernova?



A: No, the fluctuations in luminosity are more likely attributed to dust clouds and the star’s regular pulsations rather than an impending supernova explosion.

Q: How did researchers investigate the possibility of a merger in Betelgeuse?



A: Researchers simulated a merger between stars with masses similar to Betelgeuse’s estimated mass and analyzed the resulting dynamics and energy exchange.

Q: Is there any solid evidence of a merger in Betelgeuse’s past?



A: While there is no direct evidence, Betelgeuse’s fast rotation rate and the ejection of material are consistent with what is observed during stellar mergers.

Q: What are the implications of a stellar merger in Betelgeuse’s evolution?



A: A merger in Betelgeuse’s past would not interrupt its evolution into a red supergiant but could contribute to its fast rotation rate and the ejection of material through polar outflows.