আলফাফোল্ড 3 সহ প্রোটিন কাঠামোর পূর্বাভাসে নতুন আবিষ্কার

DeepMind, a leading AI research lab, made waves nearly five years ago with the debut of AlphaFold, an AI system capable of accurately predicting protein structures in the human body. Since then, DeepMind has made significant advancements and released an updated version called AlphaFold 2 in 2020. Continuing their groundbreaking work, DeepMind has now unveiled AlphaFold 3, which can generate predictions for nearly all molecules in the Protein Data Bank.

The Protein Data Bank is the largest open access database of biological molecules in the world. With AlphaFold 3’s enhanced capabilities, Isomorphic Labs, a DeepMind spin-off focused on drug discovery, is already utilizing the model for therapeutic drug design. By characterizing various molecular structures that play a crucial role in disease treatment, AlphaFold 3 is aiding in the identification and design of new molecules that could potentially become drugs.

What sets AlphaFold 3 apart is its ability to predict not only protein structures but also structures of ligands, nucleic acids, and post-translational modifications. Ligands are molecules that bind to receptor proteins and influence cellular communication, while nucleic acids carry genetic information. Additionally, post-translational modifications are chemical changes that occur after a protein is formed.

This groundbreaking AI system is proving to be a valuable tool in drug discovery. Traditionally, pharmaceutical researchers rely on docking methods to understand the interaction between proteins and ligands. These methods require inputting a reference protein structure and a suggested binding position for the ligand. However, AlphaFold 3 eliminates the need for a reference structure or suggested position. It can predict the structures of proteins that have not been previously characterized and simulate how proteins and nucleic acids interact with other molecules. This level of modeling is currently impossible with existing docking methods.

DeepMind acknowledges that AlphaFold 3 still has areas for improvement. In a whitepaper outlining its strengths and limitations, researchers have noted that the system falls short in predicting the structures of RNA molecules, which carry instructions for protein synthesis in the body. However, ongoing efforts by DeepMind and Isomorphic Labs aim to address this limitation and further enhance the system’s capabilities.

The development and progress of AlphaFold 3 highlight the immense potential of AI in advancing scientific understanding of the complex molecular machinery within the human body. As DeepMind continues its work, researchers anticipate even greater achievements in protein structure prediction and drug discovery.

