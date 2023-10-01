নতুন CRISPR-ভিত্তিক জিন-এডিটিং টুল জেনেটিক ডিসঅর্ডারের চিকিৎসার প্রতিশ্রুতি রাখে

টোকিও বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের গবেষকরা একটি নতুন জিন-সম্পাদনা সরঞ্জাম তৈরি করেছেন যা জেনেটিক ব্যাধিগুলির চিকিত্সায় সম্ভাব্য বিপ্লব ঘটাতে পারে। টুলটি AsCas12f এনজাইমের একটি পরিবর্তিত সংস্করণ, যা সাধারণত ব্যবহৃত Cas9 এনজাইমের আকারের মাত্র এক তৃতীয়াংশ। এই ছোট আকারটি কোষে এনজাইমের আরও দক্ষ বিতরণের অনুমতি দেয়, সম্ভাব্যভাবে জিন থেরাপির কার্যকারিতা উন্নত করে।

To enhance the editing ability of the AsCas12f enzyme, the research team created mutations and engineered activity-enhanced variants of the enzyme. These variants demonstrated 10 times more editing ability than the original enzyme. The engineered AsCas12f has been tested in mice and shows promise for developing more effective treatments for patients with genetic disorders.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Cell, where they concluded that the engineered AsCas12f variants could serve as a minimal genome-editing platform for in vivo gene therapy. The compact size of the AsCas12f enzyme makes it an attractive candidate for delivery via adeno-associated viruses (AAVs), which are commonly used as carriers for genetic material in gene therapy. The smaller size allows for more efficient packaging of the enzyme into AAV vectors.

দলটি কাঠামোগত বিশ্লেষণ এবং গভীর মিউটেশনাল স্ক্যানিং পদ্ধতির সংমিশ্রণ ব্যবহার করে মিউটেশন সনাক্ত করতে যা মানব কোষে এনজাইমের কার্যকারিতা বাড়াবে। তারপরে তারা AsCas12f এর গঠন বিশ্লেষণ করতে ক্রায়োজেনিক ইলেক্ট্রন মাইক্রোস্কোপি ব্যবহার করে এবং উন্নত সম্পাদনা ক্ষমতা সহ এনজাইমের নতুন সংস্করণ প্রকৌশলী করে।

The researchers also noted the possibility of using computational modeling or machine learning in future studies to identify even better combinations of mutations for further improvements. They believe that this approach could be applied to other Cas enzymes, potentially leading to the development of genome-editing enzymes capable of targeting a wide range of genes.

সামগ্রিকভাবে, এই নতুন CRISPR-ভিত্তিক জিন-সম্পাদনা সরঞ্জামটিতে জিন থেরাপির ক্ষেত্রে উল্লেখযোগ্যভাবে অগ্রসর হওয়ার এবং জেনেটিক ব্যাধিযুক্ত রোগীদের জন্য চিকিত্সার বিকল্পগুলি উন্নত করার সম্ভাবনা রয়েছে।

