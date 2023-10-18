New Research Shows Greenland Ice Sheet at Risk of Critical Threshold

According to new research published in the journal Nature, the Greenland ice sheet is approaching a critical threshold that could trigger runaway melting. However, the study also suggests that if temperatures are reduced quickly enough, the ice sheet could return to a stable state. This highlights the importance of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius or below.

The Greenland ice sheet is one of many potential climate tipping points that scientists are concerned about. Crossing this threshold, even temporarily, could lead to several meters of sea level rise. However, the study indicates that there may be a window of approximately 100 years or more to cool down and avoid irreversible feedback loops that would intensify melting.

While the size of the Greenland ice sheet provides humanity with some time to adapt, complete melting would result in over 7 meters of sea level rise. The reshaping of coastlines and societies would occur over hundreds or possibly thousands of years. Therefore, urgent action is necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming.

The findings of the study align with previous research and modeling of the Greenland ice sheet. Even if there is a temporary overshoot in temperature, the ability to quickly stabilize and reverse the effects highlights the importance of climate action. Every tenth of a degree matters in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the impacts of sea level rise.

The Greenland ice sheet has been consistently losing mass since 1998 due to icebergs calving into the ocean and summertime surface melt. Over the past 20 years, it has lost approximately 3.4 Olympic swimming pools’ worth of freshwater every second. More than 20% of global sea level rise since 2002 has been attributed to ice sheet melt in Greenland.

Addressing climate change now will help reduce the long-term consequences of sea level rise and safeguard future generations from coastal erosion, flooding, and other associated problems.

সোর্স:

– Nature: (not available)

– Lead author of the study: Nils Bochow, Arctic University of Norway in Tromsø

– Assistant research professor: Benjamin Keisling, University of Texas Institute for Geophysics

– Deputy lead scientist: Twila Moon, National Snow and Ice Data Center in Colorado