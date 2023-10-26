Scientists have embarked on an extraordinary quest to unveil the ancient secrets concealed beneath Antarctica’s massive ice sheet. Through satellite observations and ice-penetrating radar, they have gained valuable insight into a hidden world that existed millions of years ago.

In the vast expanse of East Antarctica’s Wilkes Land region, a remarkable discovery has been made. Extensive ridges and valleys, sculpted by ancient rivers, have been uncovered, offering a glimpse into a pre-glacial landscape. This remarkable terrain, covering an area comparable to Belgium or the state of Maryland, dates back at least 14 million years, predating the freezing of Antarctica 34 million years ago.

Dr. Stewart Jamieson, a glaciology professor at Durham University and co-leader of the study, describes this finding as a “snapshot of the past.” The landscape’s features suggest a much warmer climate during ancient times, potentially resembling regions like present-day Patagonia.

While the fossil record found near the study site provides evidence of ancient palm tree pollen, specific information about the diverse wildlife that once inhabited this environment is still limited.

Beneath the immense 2.2 km to 3 km thick ice, lies a mysterious landmass that remains less understood than the surface of Mars. Researchers propose that drilling through the ice to extract sediment core samples may open a door to discovering remnants of ancient flora and fauna, providing further insights into the evolution of the Antarctic.

This groundbreaking study utilized state-of-the-art satellite observations and ice-penetrating radar data gathered from overflights, revealing a distinctive buried landscape that differs from previous findings beneath Antarctica’s icy surface. Over millions of years, this landscape has undergone a transformation shaped by various geological processes, including the flow of rivers, tectonic activity, and glaciation.

Antarctica’s history is intertwined with the breakup of the Gondwana supercontinent, which comprised present-day continents such as Africa, Australia, South America, and the Indian subcontinent. Through plate tectonics, Antarctica gradually separated from these landmasses, becoming isolated and leading to its unique geological features.

During a warmer phase in Antarctica’s past, rivers flowed across the newly exposed landscape, eventually reaching a continental coastline formed as the other landmasses drifted apart. As temperatures cooled, small glaciers formed on hills near the rivers, contributing to the deepening of valleys through glacial erosion.

Dr. Jamieson explains that as the glacial ice expanded, creating a frigid environment between the ice and the landscape, the preservation of this ancient terrain occurred. For an astonishing 34 million years, the landscape remained frozen in time, revealing glimpses of an era long gone.

