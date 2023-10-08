বৃত্তাকার সূর্যগ্রহণ: একটি দর্শনীয় মহাকাশীয় ঘটনা

On October 14th, a remarkable celestial event called an annular solar eclipse will occur. This eclipse, also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse, will be visible to nearly one billion people across North and South America. However, for much of the United States, it will only be seen as a partial eclipse.

An annular eclipse is a spectacle in which a ring of sunlight is viewed around the moon’s image. Unlike a total eclipse, the sun is never completely hidden because the moon will be 4.5 days past apogee, the point in its orbit where it is farthest from Earth. As a result, the moon will appear too small to completely cover the sun.

The eclipse path begins over the North Pacific Ocean, then moves southeast, arriving at the coast of Oregon in the United States. The annular phase will be visible for 46 minutes from Oregon to Texas, with the shadow path averaging 127 miles in width. Cities such as Eugene, OR, Albuquerque, NM, and San Antonio, TX, will experience the “ring of fire” effect.

After passing through the United States, the eclipse path will continue across Mexico, Central America, and South America before ending over the South Atlantic Ocean. While an annular eclipse does not have the same phenomena as a total eclipse, it is still a spectacular sight.

To have a total eclipse, the dark umbral shadow cone of the moon must make contact with the Earth’s surface. However, if the moon is too far away, a “negative shadow” known as the antumbra is created, resulting in an annular eclipse. Luckily, there are times when the new moon can come closer to the Earth, allowing for a total solar eclipse to occur.

It is interesting to note that the moon’s distance from the Earth is increasing at a rate of 1.5 inches per year. As a result, there may come a time when total eclipses of the sun become impossible due to the moon’s decreasing angular size.

An annular solar eclipse is a remarkable celestial event that should not be missed. It is a reminder of the ever-changing celestial geometry and the wonders of our universe.

