নাসার জেমস ওয়েব টেলিস্কোপ দূরবর্তী গ্রহে জীবনের সম্ভাব্য লক্ষণ সনাক্ত করে

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has recently discovered potential signs of life on a planet located 120 light years away from Earth, igniting hope among scientists about the existence of life beyond our Solar System. The planet, known as K2-18b, is situated in the “Goldilocks zone,” which means it is at the right distance from its star to potentially support liquid water – a crucial component for life as we know it.

The detection of a specific gas in the atmosphere of K2-18b, which is produced by simple marine organisms on Earth, has raised excitement among researchers. Professor Catherine Heymans, Scotland’s Astronomer Royal, highlighted the vastness of the universe and the likelihood of intelligent life existing beyond our planet.

Leading the study, Professor Nikku Madhusudhan from Cambridge University’s Institute of Astronomy expressed that if the signs of life on K2-18b are confirmed, it would revolutionize our understanding of the search for life. He predicted significant advancements in our comprehension of life in the universe within the next five years. Even if K2-18b does not exhibit signs of life, there are ten more Goldilocks planets on the team’s list for further study.

While the James Webb Space Telescope has limitations, NASA is developing the Habitable Worlds Observatory telescopes, and the European Southern Observatory is constructing the Extremely Large Telescope. These future instruments will aid in examining the atmospheres of planets similar to Earth.

In addition to distant planets, scientists are also focusing their search for life within our own Solar System. Missions like NASA’s Clipper and the European Space Agency’s Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer (Juice) plan to explore icy moons such as Europa in the early 2030s. The director of the Seti Institute’s Carl Sagan Center for the ‘Study of Life in the Universe,’ Dr. Nathalie Cabrol, stated that they have modernized their telescope array and are using instruments to search for laser pulse signals from distant planets.

The potential discovery of life beyond Earth would not only revolutionize science but also reshape our understanding of humanity’s place in the universe. The search for extraterrestrial life continues to captivate scientists and inspire new technological advancements.

সোর্স:

– BBC News (www.bbc.co.uk)

– Mint (www.livemint.com)