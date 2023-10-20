গবেষকরা কোয়ান্টাম সামগ্রীতে ইলেকট্রন প্রবাহ পরিবর্তন করার জন্য বৈদ্যুতিক পদ্ধতি বিকাশ করেন

A team of researchers from Penn State has made a significant breakthrough in quantum materials by developing a new electrical method to change the direction of electron flow. Their method, which has been demonstrated in materials that exhibit the quantum anomalous Hall (QAH) effect, could have implications for the development of next-generation electronic devices and quantum computers.

The QAH effect is particularly promising because it allows for electron flow along the edges of materials without any energy loss. This dissipationless flow, also known as chiral edge current, eliminates backscattering and boasts quantized Hall resistance and zero longitudinal resistance.

In this study, the researchers designed a QAH insulator with specific properties that optimize electron flow. They applied a 5-millisecond current pulse to the insulator, causing a change in the material’s internal magnetism and subsequently changing the direction of electron flow. This ability to shift direction is crucial for maximizing information transit, storage, and retrieval in quantum technologies.

The previous method of altering the direction of electron flow relied on external magnets, but this approach was not ideal for small electronic devices such as smartphones. The researchers discovered a convenient electronic method that does not require bulky magnets. By increasing the density of the applied current and narrowing the QAH insulator devices, they achieved very high current density, effectively switching the magnetization direction and the direction of electron transport.

The researchers compare this change from magnetic to electrical control in quantum materials to the transition in conventional memory storage from older magnetic-based methods to newer electronic methods. They also provided a theoretical interpretation of their method and practical evidence to support their findings.

The team is currently working on ways to pause electrons as they progress in order to effectively turn the system on and off. They are also investigating methods to demonstrate the QAH effect at higher temperatures.

This research holds promise for the development of more advanced electronic devices and the realization of quantum computing’s potential.

Source: Yuan, W., Zhou, LJ., Yang, K. et al. Electrical switching of the edge current chirality in quantum anomalous Hall insulators. Nat. Mater. (2023). DOI: 10.1038/s41563-023-01694-y