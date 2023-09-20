ফিবোনাচি সর্পিল চন্দ্র নেভিগেশন জন্য ব্যবহৃত

Scientists have developed a new method for lunar navigation, utilizing the Fibonacci spiral to calculate the optimal parameters for a GPS-like system on the Moon. The innovative approach helps modernize lunar vehicle navigation, offering more accurate mapping based on the Moon’s unique ellipsoidal shape.

Kamilla Cziráki, a geophysics student from Eötvös Loránd University, collaborated with Professor Gábor Timár to apply the methodology of the mathematician Fibonacci to adapt Earth’s GPS system for the Moon. Their findings were published in the journal Acta Geodaetica et Geophysica.

As humanity prepares to return to the Moon, there is a focus on finding methods of lunar navigation. It is likely that future lunar vehicles will be assisted by a satellite navigation system similar to GPS on Earth. However, the current GPS systems do not consider the shape of our planet, but instead use a rotation ellipsoid that best fits the geoid.

To apply GPS software solutions to the Moon, specific parameters need to be defined. The shape of the ellipsoid that best fits the Moon’s surface and the semi-major and semi-minor axes are important factors. The Moon’s shape is not perfectly spherical but can be approximated as a rotating ellipsoid.

In their study, Cziráki and Timár calculated the parameters of the rotating ellipsoid that best fit the theoretical shape of the Moon using a database called the lunar selenoid. They used the Fibonacci sphere to arrange sample points on the Moon’s surface, gradually increasing the number of sampling points to stabilize the parameter values.

The Fibonacci spiral, a method established by the mathematician Leonardo Fibonacci, was chosen because it can be implemented with simple code and provides accurate results. This method has also been applied to Earth, reconstructing a good approximation of the WGS84 ellipsoid used by GPS.

This new approach to lunar navigation holds promise for future lunar exploration missions, providing more precise mapping based on the Moon’s unique shape. It represents a significant step in modernizing lunar vehicle navigation systems and improving our understanding of the Moon’s surface.

Reference: “Parameters of the best fitting lunar ellipsoid based on GRAIL’s selenoid model” by Kamilla Cziráki and Gábor Timár, 27 June 2023, Acta Geodaetica et Geophysica. DOI: 10.1007/s40328-023-00415-w