ভয়েজার 1 যোগাযোগের সমস্যা নিয়ে লড়াই করছে

Summary: NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft, which was launched in 1977 and is currently over 15 billion miles away from Earth, is experiencing communication problems due to a computer glitch. Engineers are working to fix the issue by referring to decades-old manuals. Voyager 1 and its sister ship, Voyager 2, have been active for longer than any other spacecraft in history, presenting unique challenges for the mission team.

NASA announced on Tuesday that Voyager 1, the iconic space probe, is facing difficulties in sending back science and engineering data to Earth. The problem lies with one of the spacecraft’s three onboard computers, causing a breakdown in communication. Engineers have been consulting old manuals from the time of Voyager 1’s launch to find a solution to the 46-year-old mission’s current predicament.

The flight data system (FDS) of Voyager 1 collects data from its instruments and monitors the spacecraft’s health. This information is combined and transmitted to Earth through the telemetry modulation unit (TMU). However, the FDS and TMU are currently experiencing communication issues, resulting in the transmission of repetitive binary code data.

NASA attempted to restart the FDS to resolve the issue, but it did not restore the spacecraft’s ability to send usable data. As a result, the mission team is taking extra precautions to avoid unintended consequences when sending commands to Voyager 1.

The distant location of Voyager 1 adds to the challenge, as it takes approximately 22.5 hours for commands to reach the spacecraft and for the team to receive a response. This delay means that it can take up to 45 hours to determine whether a command has been effective.

Despite these communication setbacks, Voyager 1 remains NASA’s longest-operating mission and has achieved remarkable milestones. It entered interstellar space in 2012, becoming the first human-made object to do so, and has traveled farther from Earth than any other spacecraft.

The dedication of the NASA team and their reliance on historical documentation highlight the resilience of Voyager 1, a testament to human ingenuity and the enduring spirit of exploration in the face of technological challenges.