The Fascinating Process of Analyzing Light from Distant Galaxies

A crucial goal of the James Webb Space Telescope is to gain a deeper understanding of the formation and evolution of galaxies in the early universe. To achieve this, astronomers must identify galaxies from different moments in the universe’s history and explore how their properties change over time.

Micaela Bagley, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Texas at Austin, has shed light on how astronomers analyze the light emitted by distant galaxies and determine the exact moment in the universe’s past that we are observing them.

She explains that light takes time to travel through space, so when we observe a distant galaxy, we are actually seeing it as it appeared in the past. To determine the specific point in the past, astronomers use redshift, which provides information on how long the light has been stretched to longer wavelengths due to the expansion of the universe.

To calculate redshift, astronomers study features in a galaxy’s spectrum. By measuring emission lines and spectral breaks, they can compare the observed wavelengths with the known emitted wavelengths, giving them insight into the galaxy’s place in cosmic history.

One effective method for identifying galaxies is through imaging, such as using the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) instrument. By capturing images with multiple filters, astronomers can collect light from galaxies in different colors. When measuring a galaxy’s photometry (brightness in an image), astronomers average the brightness across the range of wavelengths transmitted by the filter.

While the information captured in each single measurement may seem limited, astronomers can still gain valuable insights. By comparing the measured brightness in each filter to predicted brightness using a range of galaxy models and redshift values, they can ascertain the probability of the galaxy’s redshift or “moment in history.” The best-fitting redshift determined through this analysis is referred to as the photometric redshift.

Excitingly, in July 2022, two galaxies with photometric redshifts greater than 11 were discovered using NIRCam images from the CEERS Survey. These galaxies, undetectable by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, shed light on the early universe when it was less than 420 million years old.

Although photometric redshift remains somewhat uncertain, this fascinating process allows astronomers to unravel the mysteries of the distant past through the analysis of light from galaxies billions of light-years away.