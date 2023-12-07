Study Reveals Surprising Diversity in Bat Diet

New research from the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change (LIB) has uncovered an unexpectedly wide range of insect species consumed by Leisler’s bats through DNA analysis of their droppings. The study, published in the Biodiversity Data Journal, sheds light on the feeding habits of these bats and highlights the importance of understanding dietary preferences for species conservation.

Determining the diet of small animal species, particularly those that are nocturnal, can be challenging. The study team faced additional difficulties as Leisler’s bats are forest-dwelling, making them hard to locate. However, by tracking bats with radio transmitters in the forest at night, the researchers were able to collect samples of bat droppings, which contained valuable DNA.

Using a specially designed “guano trap,” the team collected droppings from the roosting cavity of the bats. DNA analysis of the droppings revealed over 350 different insect species that were consumed by the bats. The menu included various moths, flies, mosquitoes, beetles, bugs, and other small animals.

In addition to identifying the insect species, the researchers also observed changes in the composition of the consumed insects over time. From late March to late June, the number of species steadily increased, only to decrease again by mid-August. These patterns aligned with the activity patterns of certain insect groups.

Dr. Sarah Bourlat, Head of the Metabarcoding Section at LIB, expressed satisfaction with the findings, noting the importance of this information for conservation efforts. By understanding the preferred prey of Leisler’s bats, conservationists can better protect both the bats themselves and the habitats needed for their prey insects.

This study highlights the value of DNA analysis in studying the diets of wildlife species and contributes to our understanding of the intricate relationships between predators and their prey in natural ecosystems. Understanding dietary preferences and the factors influencing them is crucial for effective conservation and management strategies.