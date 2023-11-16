AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX has been turning heads with its remarkable core count and powerful performance. Originally designed to set performance records in desktop and workstation CPUs, this powerhouse processor has accomplished that goal by effortlessly cracking the 100,000-point mark in Cinebench R23 benchmarks. However, there is another hidden gem within the Ryzen Threadripper Pro: its impressive overclocking capability.

In an incredible display of overclocking prowess, an American overclocker known as SAMPSON managed to push all 96 Zen 4 cores of the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX to an astounding clock speed of 4.80 GHz on an Asus Pro WS TRX50-Sage WiFi motherboard while working in AMD Labs. Achieving such a high frequency inevitably results in increased power consumption, with the monstrous workstation CPU gobbling up around 1000W. This level of power draw is likely beyond what most workstation makers would consider tolerable, mainly due to the extensive cooling requirements.

The default operating frequency for the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX stands at 2.50 GHz, with the ability to boost a single core to 5.10 GHz under optimal cooling conditions. By reaching a clock speed of 4.80 GHz across all cores, this CPU has achieved an impressive 92% overclock. Notably, this achievement has led to breaking multiple records in various versions of Cinebench benchmarks, as confirmed by AMD themselves.

While the performance in Cinebench benchmarks has been extraordinary, enthusiasts and professionals alike are curious about the impact of such a massive overclock on performance in other benchmarks. Nevertheless, the 4.80 GHz clock speed was accomplished with an air cooler equipped with the IceGiant ProSiphon Elite, incorporating four fans and a hefty 1440-gram heatsink. The effectiveness of this cooling solution is undeniably impressive, and although the noise level remains a question mark, it certainly proved capable of handling the rigors of overclocking.

