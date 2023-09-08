Градски живот

Закъсал GMC Canyon AT4, намерен заседнал на туристическа пътека в Колорадо

Закъсал GMC Canyon AT4, намерен заседнал на туристическа пътека в Колорадо

A 2023 GMC Canyon AT4 has been stranded near the top of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains for several days. The pickup truck got stuck on the Decalibron Trail, a seven-mile hiking route that tours four mountain peaks above 14,000 feet. The trail, partially situated on private property, had been closed for most of the year due to liability concerns and poor trail conditions.

The GMC Canyon AT4 driver apparently accessed the trail via a road that terminates in a trailhead or becomes a former mining road. The driver likely underestimated the difficulty of the terrain, as the trail is not well-marked and can be confusing to navigate.

The truck had slid off the side of the trail onto loose rocks, losing traction and digging into the surface. It was reported that the truck had dug itself in up to its differential, posing the risk of rolling if the driver attempted to power out.

Efforts to recover the truck have been unsuccessful so far. Colorado 4×4 Rescue and Recovery, a volunteer organization, had reached the vehicle but was unable to extract it. The truck remains abandoned on the trail, as no further recovery has been reported.

This incident highlights the dangers of inexperienced drivers attempting trails beyond their skill level. Headstrong drivers have caused similar incidents in the area, prompting warnings and closures of challenging off-road trails.

It serves as a reminder to exercise caution and humility when venturing into unfamiliar terrain.

