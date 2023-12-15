Naughty Dog отменя разработката на онлайн мултиплейър играта The Last of Us

Naughty Dog, the video game studio known for its blockbuster game The Last of Us, has announced the cancellation of its highly anticipated online multiplayer version of the game. The decision came after the studio realized that developing The Last of Us Online would require significant resources, potentially delaying future single-player versions of the game.

In a statement released on Thursday, Naughty Dog acknowledged the anticipation surrounding the project, but expressed the difficulty of their decision to halt its development. The studio cited the need to commit resources “for years to come” as a pivotal factor in their choice. They had to decide between becoming a solely live service games studio or continuing to focus on the single-player narrative games that defined Naughty Dog’s heritage. Ultimately, the studio chose the latter option.

The development of The Last of Us Online began alongside the creation of the single-player follow-up, The Last of Us Part II, which was released in 2020. Fans of the game started to suspect the online version was in trouble when an update was shared in May, stating that the game required more time for its best possible outcome.

The Last of Us is a critically acclaimed game that follows the journey of a grieving father and a teenage girl navigating a postapocalyptic America. Its success led to an HBO television adaptation in 2023, garnering numerous Emmy Award nominations.

The cancellation of The Last of Us Online was particularly disappointing for fans of The Last of Us Factions, a limited in-game online multiplayer experience that was available in certain releases of the game. The reaction from the gaming community online was mixed, with some expressing support for the studio’s focus on new single-player games while others criticized the perceived lack of foresight.

Naughty Dog’s decision marks a shift in their priorities, emphasizing their commitment to delivering engaging single-player games rather than venturing into the realm of online multiplayer. Fans can look forward to future single-player experiences from the renowned studio.