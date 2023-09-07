Градски живот

Разкриване на нови технологии и силата на AI

Статии

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 4 Now Available

ByВики Ставропулу

Септември 7, 2023
The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 4 Now Available

Summary: The fourth episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series, titled “Impossible Objects,” is now available to play. In this episode, lead character Camina Drummer, voiced by Cara Gee, embarks on a challenging solo mission following the events of the previous episode. Players will face choices that can have catastrophic consequences, although Drummer’s plot-armor ensures she cannot be killed. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, building anticipation for the final episode’s release on September 21. Players who preordered the game will gain early access to the final episode on September 20. Additionally, a DLC episode focusing on Chrisjen Avasarala, voiced by Shohreh Aghdashloo, is in development and will provide players with the opportunity to experience an event referenced in the television show but never shown. The DLC episode, titled “Archangel,” is set to release in the fall. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Източници:
– The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 4
– The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 5
– The Expanse: A Telltale Series DLC Episode “Archangel”

By Вики Ставропулу

Свързани Post

Статии

Oppo пуска нов смартфон Oppo A38 в Индия

Септември 8, 2023 Габриел Бота
Статии

SRAM представя нови стойки за шокови отвори с еластомери

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша
Статии

Изстрелване на сателит: Новата граница в глобалната телекомуникационна стратегия

Септември 8, 2023

Вие сте пропуснали

наука

Учени използват камера хак, за да разкрият скрити региони на слънчевата атмосфера

Септември 8, 2023 Робърт Андрю 0 Коментари
Технологии

Metro предлага транспортна комуникационна мрежа с цифрови билбордове

Септември 8, 2023 Вики Ставропулу 0 Коментари
Технологии

Интригуващите странични мисии на Starfield: Изследване, шпионаж и етични дилеми

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари
Технологии

TCL представя масивен 115-инчов телевизор на изложението IFA 2023 Showcase

Септември 8, 2023 Мамфо Бреша 0 Коментари