RIG 900 MAX HX: Новите водещи безжични слушалки за игри от NACON

ByРобърт Андрю

Септември 8, 2023
RIG, the gaming accessories subbrand of NACON, has unveiled its latest flagship wireless gaming headset, the RIG 900 MAX HX. Designed specifically for Xbox, this headset combines premium audio, a charging base station, and multi-device connectivity, making it a standout option in the market.

The RIG 900 MAX HX is the first gaming headset to feature Dolby Personalized Audio through Dolby Atmos. By using a compatible smartphone and Dolby’s companion app, users can create a personalized sound profile based on their unique physiology. This elevated form of Dolby Atmos spatial audio takes into account factors such as the shape of the user’s ears, head, neck, and shoulders to deliver a customized audio experience.

This wireless gaming headset offers both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, providing compatibility with Xbox, PlayStation, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Users can also take advantage of the dual wireless mode, which allows them to mix audio from both wireless connections and engage in activities such as listening to music, taking calls, or participating in voice chats while gaming.

With up to 50 hours of battery life via Bluetooth and an even greater 60 hours via 2.4GHz wireless, the RIG 900 MAX HX ensures extended playtime. Additionally, the headset comes with a convenient base station for easy docking and charging when not in use.

In terms of design, although RIG headsets may not be the most visually striking, the brand always focuses on delivering a high-quality, durable product.

The RIG 900 MAX HX is priced at $249.99 and is available at Best Buy. It positions itself in the premium segment of wireless gaming headsets and competes with top contenders like the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro and Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

Sources: NACON

