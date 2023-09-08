Remington пуска нова колекция Airstyler за лесно оформяне на коса

Remington has introduced its latest range of Airstylers, the Blow Dry and Style Airstyler collection, designed to provide salon-quality hair styling with minimal effort. The collection includes three different Airstylers, catering to different hair lengths, and a variety of attachments to create a range of hairstyles.

The Blow Dry and Style Caring 400W Airstyler is perfect for short hairstyles. It comes with two interchangeable attachments – a 19mm brush for smaller curls and shaping the fringe, and a larger 25mm Soft Bristle Brush for volume and lift at the roots. The Airstyler not only styles the hair but also dries it, making it a convenient tool for on-the-go styling. It features two heat and speed settings, a swivel cord design for easy maneuverability, and comes with a 2+1 Year Guarantee.

The Blow Dry and Style Caring 1000W Airstyler is suitable for mid-length to long hair. It offers four interchangeable attachments, including a Drying Concentrator, a firm paddle brush for straight and sleek looks, a 50mm Ceramic Coated Mixed Bristle Brush for volume, and a 38mm Ceramic Coated Retractable Bristle Brush for loose curls. The Airstyler is powered by 1000W, enabling fast drying and styling without extreme heat. It also has an Ionic Conditioning Function to reduce static and provide a smooth and shiny finish. The Airstyler comes with a 3+1 Year Guarantee and additional features like a cool shot function, a removable grill for easy cleaning, and a hang-up loop for convenient storage.

The Blow Dry and Style Caring 1200W Airstyler is suitable for all hair types. It offers six interchangeable attachments, including different bristle brushes for various styling options. The 1200W Airstyler provides a strong airflow for quick styling and includes an Ionic Conditioning function and a cool shot feature. It also features a 3m Salon Length Swivel Cord, a removable easy-clean grill, and a 3+1 Year Guarantee.

Remington’s new Airstylers are available at various retailers, including Boots, Very, Amazon, and Argos, with prices starting from £19.99. By registering online within 28 days of purchase, customers can extend the warranty for an additional year.

